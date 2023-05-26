Number of wounded in Dnipro rises 25 people – local authorities

The number of people injured as a result of a missile strike on Dnipro has grown to 25 people, Suspilne said with reference to First Deputy Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration Volodymyr Orlov.

"As of 14:00, as a result of a missile attack on a medical facility in Dnipro, some 25 people were injured, while 19 people were hospitalized, including two children. Four of the wounded are being treated on an outpatient basis," according to the statement.

Orlov also said there was no connection with three people.

As a result of the missile attack, 12 houses of housing construction cooperatives and homeowners' associations were damaged.

"So far, there are over 120 broken windows in apartments and common areas, but there will be more," the deputy head of the regional state administration said.

As reported, on Friday morning, the invaders launched a missile attack on a medical facility in Dnipro. Earlier it was known about two killed and another 23 wounded.