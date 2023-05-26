Facts

15:31 26.05.2023

Number of wounded in Dnipro rises 25 people – local authorities

1 min read
Number of wounded in Dnipro rises 25 people – local authorities

The number of people injured as a result of a missile strike on Dnipro has grown to 25 people, Suspilne said with reference to First Deputy Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration Volodymyr Orlov.

"As of 14:00, as a result of a missile attack on a medical facility in Dnipro, some 25 people were injured, while 19 people were hospitalized, including two children. Four of the wounded are being treated on an outpatient basis," according to the statement.

Orlov also said there was no connection with three people.

As a result of the missile attack, 12 houses of housing construction cooperatives and homeowners' associations were damaged.

"So far, there are over 120 broken windows in apartments and common areas, but there will be more," the deputy head of the regional state administration said.

As reported, on Friday morning, the invaders launched a missile attack on a medical facility in Dnipro. Earlier it was known about two killed and another 23 wounded.

Tags: #dnipro

MORE ABOUT

16:46 26.05.2023
Day of mourning for victims of hospital missile attack in Dnipro to be on Saturday – mayor

Day of mourning for victims of hospital missile attack in Dnipro to be on Saturday – mayor

14:12 26.05.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross assisting victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro

Ukrainian Red Cross assisting victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro

14:01 26.05.2023
Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

12:40 26.05.2023
Zelenskyy: One person killed, 15 wounded after rocket attack on polyclinic in Dnipro

Zelenskyy: One person killed, 15 wounded after rocket attack on polyclinic in Dnipro

11:42 26.05.2023
Occupiers launch missile attack on medical facility in Dnipro, there are victims – region’s head

Occupiers launch missile attack on medical facility in Dnipro, there are victims – region’s head

19:33 14.04.2023
Group of frauds who deceived Czech citizens for $3 mln under guise of call center liquidated in Dnipro – PGO

Group of frauds who deceived Czech citizens for $3 mln under guise of call center liquidated in Dnipro – PGO

20:20 27.03.2023
Without withdrawal of Russian troops, personnel from ZNPP and adjacent territories, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety doomed

Without withdrawal of Russian troops, personnel from ZNPP and adjacent territories, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety doomed

20:37 01.03.2023
Reznikov holds meeting with Syrsky in Dnipro, presents awards to defenders of eastern direction

Reznikov holds meeting with Syrsky in Dnipro, presents awards to defenders of eastern direction

10:42 02.02.2023
URCS opens aid station in Dnipro

URCS opens aid station in Dnipro

16:44 19.01.2023
Death toll from missile strike against apartment building in Dnipro rises to 46

Death toll from missile strike against apartment building in Dnipro rises to 46

AD

HOT NEWS

Day of mourning for victims of hospital missile attack in Dnipro to be on Saturday – mayor

Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Dnipro increases to two people – regional administration

Judge Stanyslav Kravchenko elected as chairman of Supreme Court

Zelenskyy: One person killed, 15 wounded after rocket attack on polyclinic in Dnipro

Occupiers launch missile attack on medical facility in Dnipro, there are victims – region’s head

LATEST

Poroshenko urges NATO to invite Ukraine to Alliance at Vilnius summit

Netherlands may send F-16s to Ukraine after pilot training – media

Judge Stanyslav Kravchenko elected as chairman of Supreme Court

Full membership in NATO of Sweden, Finland due to Russia’s aggression to be pretext for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Reznikov

Ex-US Ambassador to NATO: Ukraine today has most equipped army in Europe with greatest combat experience

The move to NATO may prove to be more difficult than to the EU - Korniyenko

Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons deter USA from accepting Ukraine into NATO - ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine Herbst

Spain to provide Ukraine with four more Leopard 2 tanks –Defense Ministry

Scholz warns Russia not to rely on freezing war in Ukraine

Not only Ukraine must attain victory in the war, but peace as well, - President of the National Democratic Institute

AD
AD
AD
AD