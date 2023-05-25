Zelenskyy appoints NABU division ex-head Naumiuk to post of SBU dpty head
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Serhiy Naumiuk to the post of Deputy Head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
Relevant decree No. 298/2023 of the head of state of May 25 is published on its official website.
Previously, Naumiuk headed detective units at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and took part in the competition for the position of director of NABU. In 2012-2015, he was the head of two different departments at the SBU National Academy.