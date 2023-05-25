Facts

13:56 25.05.2023

Zelenskyy appoints NABU division ex-head Naumiuk to post of SBU dpty head

1 min read
Zelenskyy appoints NABU division ex-head Naumiuk to post of SBU dpty head

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Serhiy Naumiuk to the post of Deputy Head of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Relevant decree No. 298/2023 of the head of state of May 25 is published on its official website.

Previously, Naumiuk headed detective units at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and took part in the competition for the position of director of NABU. In 2012-2015, he was the head of two different departments at the SBU National Academy.

 

Tags: #sbu

MORE ABOUT

12:31 17.05.2023
SBU blocks online cameras that recorded operation of air defense during Russia’s strike on Kyiv on May 16

SBU blocks online cameras that recorded operation of air defense during Russia’s strike on Kyiv on May 16

09:32 16.05.2023
SBU suspects Firtash and senior management of fraud connected with over UAH 18 bln in gas purchases

SBU suspects Firtash and senior management of fraud connected with over UAH 18 bln in gas purchases

14:31 12.05.2023
SBU exposes former Minister of Education of Yanukovych times on cooperation with FSB, Kadyrov's associate

SBU exposes former Minister of Education of Yanukovych times on cooperation with FSB, Kadyrov's associate

12:49 11.05.2023
SBU notifies three ex-MPs from Party of Regions - Tsarov, Sviatash and Markov of new suspicions

SBU notifies three ex-MPs from Party of Regions - Tsarov, Sviatash and Markov of new suspicions

15:33 09.05.2023
Another 59 deputies of Russian Duma, who contributed to Russian military aggression, to be tried in Ukraine

Another 59 deputies of Russian Duma, who contributed to Russian military aggression, to be tried in Ukraine

17:35 02.05.2023
SBU prevents illegal export of engines for military transport aircraft to Iran

SBU prevents illegal export of engines for military transport aircraft to Iran

11:58 25.04.2023
Oksana Marchenko's assets at Zaporizhia Ferroalloy Plant seized - SBU

Oksana Marchenko's assets at Zaporizhia Ferroalloy Plant seized - SBU

16:39 21.04.2023
SBU head: Special Forces officer Chervinsky, whose actions led to shelling of Kanatove airfield, notified of suspicion

SBU head: Special Forces officer Chervinsky, whose actions led to shelling of Kanatove airfield, notified of suspicion

16:58 20.04.2023
SBU seizes Novinsky's assets worth more than UAH 144 mln

SBU seizes Novinsky's assets worth more than UAH 144 mln

12:11 13.04.2023
Ukraine's Security Service seizes Novinsky's property for over UAH 3.5 bln

Ukraine's Security Service seizes Novinsky's property for over UAH 3.5 bln

AD

HOT NEWS

USA, allies pledge to supply $65 bln in military aid to Ukraine - Pentagon chief

Ukraine returns 106 more people from captivity

Zelenskyy: Goal of creating army of drones is ambitious

Russia blocks 28 ships from entering Pivdenny port in violation of Grain Initiative commitments – U.S. Ambassador

Invaders lose 500 personnel, 36 UAVs, 20 artillery systems, 8 armored vehicles over past day – General Staff

LATEST

Zelenskyy congratulates African countries on Africa Day

USA, allies pledge to supply $65 bln in military aid to Ukraine - Pentagon chief

Finnish President decides on 16th tranche of military aid to Ukraine for EUR 109 mln

Johnson: Prior to any negotiations, this war must end and will end with victory of Ukraine

Discussions about Russian losses in Bakhmut level statements about alleged successes of occupiers in town – ISW

Ukraine returns 106 more people from captivity

Zelenskyy: Goal of creating army of drones is ambitious

AFU control southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, occupation forces strengthen flanks – Maliar

Ukraine's Intelligence Agency on events in Belgorod region: Russians act independently on Russia's territory

Russia blocks 28 ships from entering Pivdenny port in violation of Grain Initiative commitments – U.S. Ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD