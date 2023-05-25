First stage of training Ukrainian pilots for F-16 to be held in UK

The UK will be the first to begin basic training for Ukrainian pilots to fly Western aircraft, in particular U.S. F-16s, Foreign Policy magazine said, citing a British government official.

"This will be ground-based basic training of Ukrainian pilots who will then be ready for more specific F-16 (or other) training," he said, noting that about 20 Ukrainians will go through it.

The Netherlands is ready to join the process of training Ukrainian pilots. Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Wednesday in a letter to parliament that the military is ready to start training Ukrainian pilots as soon as possible. Norway also announced its readiness to participate in this process, the newspaper writes.

The U.S. Department of Defense Press Secretary Pat Ryder confirmed the day before that the United States would also take part in the training of Ukrainian pilots, but on the territory of European countries.

He said "when this training will begin, how the aircraft will be delivered, who will provide them – we continue to work with our international partners on these issues."

Training could begin in the next few weeks or months, he said.