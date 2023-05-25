Facts

11:58 25.05.2023

First stage of training Ukrainian pilots for F-16 to be held in UK

1 min read
First stage of training Ukrainian pilots for F-16 to be held in UK

The UK will be the first to begin basic training for Ukrainian pilots to fly Western aircraft, in particular U.S. F-16s, Foreign Policy magazine said, citing a British government official.

"This will be ground-based basic training of Ukrainian pilots who will then be ready for more specific F-16 (or other) training," he said, noting that about 20 Ukrainians will go through it.

The Netherlands is ready to join the process of training Ukrainian pilots. Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Wednesday in a letter to parliament that the military is ready to start training Ukrainian pilots as soon as possible. Norway also announced its readiness to participate in this process, the newspaper writes.

The U.S. Department of Defense Press Secretary Pat Ryder confirmed the day before that the United States would also take part in the training of Ukrainian pilots, but on the territory of European countries.

He said "when this training will begin, how the aircraft will be delivered, who will provide them – we continue to work with our international partners on these issues."

Training could begin in the next few weeks or months, he said.

Tags: #training #f_16

MORE ABOUT

10:52 25.05.2023
Norway to support training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Norway to support training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16

20:09 24.05.2023
Everything required from Ukraine for supply of F-16 to be done very quickly – Yermak

Everything required from Ukraine for supply of F-16 to be done very quickly – Yermak

12:56 24.05.2023
Reznikov, Wallace discuss continuation of training of Ukrainian military in UK

Reznikov, Wallace discuss continuation of training of Ukrainian military in UK

10:18 24.05.2023
Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Forces in Europe discuss strengthening of Ukraine's air defense with help of F-16s

Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Forces in Europe discuss strengthening of Ukraine's air defense with help of F-16s

20:13 23.05.2023
Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 not yet started

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 not yet started

17:54 22.05.2023
Training of Ukrainian pilots to navigate F-16 to begin soon – MFA of Netherlands

Training of Ukrainian pilots to navigate F-16 to begin soon – MFA of Netherlands

10:43 22.05.2023
F-16 appearance in Ukrainian skies to be historic moment – Zelenskyy at G7 meeting

F-16 appearance in Ukrainian skies to be historic moment – Zelenskyy at G7 meeting

16:03 20.05.2023
Ukrainian pilots look forward to training on F-16s – Reznikov

Ukrainian pilots look forward to training on F-16s – Reznikov

18:16 19.05.2023
Biden tells G7 leaders USA to support F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots – CNN

Biden tells G7 leaders USA to support F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots – CNN

16:44 17.05.2023
Belgium ready to train Ukrainian pilots, but cannot provide F-16 aircraft

Belgium ready to train Ukrainian pilots, but cannot provide F-16 aircraft

AD

HOT NEWS

USA, allies pledge to supply $65 bln in military aid to Ukraine - Pentagon chief

Ukraine returns 106 more people from captivity

Zelenskyy: Goal of creating army of drones is ambitious

Russia blocks 28 ships from entering Pivdenny port in violation of Grain Initiative commitments – U.S. Ambassador

Invaders lose 500 personnel, 36 UAVs, 20 artillery systems, 8 armored vehicles over past day – General Staff

LATEST

Zelenskyy congratulates African countries on Africa Day

USA, allies pledge to supply $65 bln in military aid to Ukraine - Pentagon chief

Finnish President decides on 16th tranche of military aid to Ukraine for EUR 109 mln

Johnson: Prior to any negotiations, this war must end and will end with victory of Ukraine

Discussions about Russian losses in Bakhmut level statements about alleged successes of occupiers in town – ISW

Ukraine returns 106 more people from captivity

Zelenskyy: Goal of creating army of drones is ambitious

Zelenskyy appoints NABU division ex-head Naumiuk to post of SBU dpty head

AFU control southwestern outskirts of Bakhmut, occupation forces strengthen flanks – Maliar

Ukraine's Intelligence Agency on events in Belgorod region: Russians act independently on Russia's territory

AD
AD
AD
AD