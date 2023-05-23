Facts

19:43 23.05.2023

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

1 min read
Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is confident that Russia will not win the war with Ukraine, according to the website of the German newspaper Welt on Tuesday.

"A bitter chapter in the history of our continent... will end with a free Ukraine becoming a full member of the European Union," Scholz said at the celebration of the 160th anniversary of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).

He said the SPD must clearly side with Ukraine in the conflict. The Chancellor recalled former Chancellor Willy Brandt's detente policy, due to which the principles of the non-use of force, inviolability of borders, the territorial integrity of states and the right of peoples to self-determination operate in Europe. "We, the Social Democrats, adhere to all these principles with deep conviction," Scholz said, referring to the internal debate of the Social Democrats over their course towards Russia.

Tags: #eu #germany #member

MORE ABOUT

20:35 23.05.2023
Germany hands over air surveillance system, reconnaissance UAVs to Ukraine

Germany hands over air surveillance system, reconnaissance UAVs to Ukraine

19:21 23.05.2023
Borrell: Some 220,000 shells, 1,300 missiles already been allocated to Ukraine as part of first ammo supply track

Borrell: Some 220,000 shells, 1,300 missiles already been allocated to Ukraine as part of first ammo supply track

16:23 15.05.2023
Von der Leyen: Roadmap for Ukraine as EU member candidate is clear – first European Commission's assessment, then European Council's decision by year end

Von der Leyen: Roadmap for Ukraine as EU member candidate is clear – first European Commission's assessment, then European Council's decision by year end

15:51 15.05.2023
Ukraine benefits from EU ban on imports of sunflower seeds - Ukroliyaprom head

Ukraine benefits from EU ban on imports of sunflower seeds - Ukroliyaprom head

15:35 15.05.2023
EU leadership at meetings with other leaders on Ukraine: We to support as long as it takes; peace should be on Ukraine's terms

EU leadership at meetings with other leaders on Ukraine: We to support as long as it takes; peace should be on Ukraine's terms

14:39 15.05.2023
Germany supports NATO-Ukraine Commission as platform for expanding partnership – statement

Germany supports NATO-Ukraine Commission as platform for expanding partnership – statement

12:54 13.05.2023
New military aid package from Germany to include 30 Leopards, four Iris-Ts, 200 reconnaissance drones - Yermak

New military aid package from Germany to include 30 Leopards, four Iris-Ts, 200 reconnaissance drones - Yermak

13:23 12.05.2023
Over 10 EU countries call on EC to explain suspension of Ukrainian grain imports for five EU countries – media

Over 10 EU countries call on EC to explain suspension of Ukrainian grain imports for five EU countries – media

17:47 11.05.2023
EU discussing use of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine – EC rep

EU discussing use of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine – EC rep

17:43 11.05.2023
EU sends to Ukraine over 1,000 missiles since Feb – Borrell

EU sends to Ukraine over 1,000 missiles since Feb – Borrell

AD

HOT NEWS

Situation in Belgorod region of Russia does not affect security in Ukraine

Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Ukrainian MFA in response to Orban's statements: Ukrainians to continue to fight until complete liberation of their territories

Zelenskyy meets with Ukrainian marines on front line

LATEST

Ukrainian President's Office Dpty Head, Swiss Embassy's reps discuss creation of registers, exchange of info on children affected by Russian aggression

Situation in Belgorod region of Russia does not affect security in Ukraine

Commander of AFU Navy: Marines must vacate our permanent location – Crimea

Training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 not yet started

Ukrainian, Polish FMs coordinate steps before NATO summit in Vilnius

Borrell: We don't agree with those who say Ukraine cannot win this war

Russia's war against Ukraine to end with Ukraine's EU membership – Scholz

Ukrainian army already received 26 out of 40 ambulances donated by Polish govt – embassy

Ukrainian MFA in response to Orban's statements: Ukrainians to continue to fight until complete liberation of their territories

War in Ukraine claims lives of almost 8,900 civilians, more than 15,100 wounded – UN

AD
AD
AD
AD