USA adds 46 individuals to sanctions lists for Russia

On Friday, the United States included 46 individuals and almost 200 companies in the sanctions lists for Russia, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said.

In particular, the updated sanctions list includes Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko, Russian presidential aides Igor Levitin, Larisa Brychyova, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova. The list also includes citizens of Poland, Germany and India.

Several dozen ships and aircraft also put on OFAC's Sanctions List