Biden tells G7 leaders USA to support F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots – CNN

On Friday, U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 leaders the United States will support an effort to train Ukrainian pilots on advanced aircraft, including F-16s, a senior administration official told CNN.

The joint training events is not expected to happen in the United States and will likely happen entirely in Europe, the official said. But the U.S. personnel will participate in the training alongside allies and partners, the official said. It is expected to take several months to complete.

"As the training takes place over the coming months, our coalition of countries participating in this effort will decide when to actually provide jets, how many we will provide, and who will provide them," the official said.