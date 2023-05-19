ICC team collecting evidence of Russian military aggression in Kherson

The team of the International Criminal Court (ICC), together with Ukrainian prosecutors, examined about 10 places in Kherson where war crimes of the Russian Federation were recorded, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"The ICC team led by Brenda Hollis and accompanied by prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office and Kherson regional prosecutor's office inspected Kherson," the PGO said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, during the visit, the ICC specialists saw about 10 places where signs of war crimes against the civilian population were recorded, including torture and murder in places of illegal detention, indiscriminate shelling of crowded places, medical institutions, apartment buildings.

"The evidence collected during the visit can be very important for proving international crimes in Ukraine. Everyone guilty of these crimes should be brought to justice, including senior officials," the Prosecutor General's Office said.