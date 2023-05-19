Facts

14:44 19.05.2023

ICC team collecting evidence of Russian military aggression in Kherson

1 min read
ICC team collecting evidence of Russian military aggression in Kherson

The team of the International Criminal Court (ICC), together with Ukrainian prosecutors, examined about 10 places in Kherson where war crimes of the Russian Federation were recorded, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"The ICC team led by Brenda Hollis and accompanied by prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office and Kherson regional prosecutor's office inspected Kherson," the PGO said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, during the visit, the ICC specialists saw about 10 places where signs of war crimes against the civilian population were recorded, including torture and murder in places of illegal detention, indiscriminate shelling of crowded places, medical institutions, apartment buildings.

"The evidence collected during the visit can be very important for proving international crimes in Ukraine. Everyone guilty of these crimes should be brought to justice, including senior officials," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Tags: #kherson #icc #crimes

MORE ABOUT

14:32 04.05.2023
Zelenskyy at meeting with ICC leadersip: We must increase pressure on Russia to stop mass deportations, create universal mechanism for protection of children

Zelenskyy at meeting with ICC leadersip: We must increase pressure on Russia to stop mass deportations, create universal mechanism for protection of children

15:53 03.05.2023
One person killed, six injured during missile hit on railway station in Kherson – Health Ministry

One person killed, six injured during missile hit on railway station in Kherson – Health Ministry

14:40 03.05.2023
Invaders fire at railway station in Kherson, info on casualties being specified – local authorities

Invaders fire at railway station in Kherson, info on casualties being specified – local authorities

11:42 03.05.2023
Three killed, five wounded due to enemy shelling of hypermarket in Kherson on Wednesday morning

Three killed, five wounded due to enemy shelling of hypermarket in Kherson on Wednesday morning

19:32 01.05.2023
Russian aviation drops two guided bombs in Kherson region

Russian aviation drops two guided bombs in Kherson region

13:08 26.04.2023
Ten shelters to be installed in crowded places in Kherson with support of Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Ten shelters to be installed in crowded places in Kherson with support of Ukrainian Red Cross Society

19:31 03.04.2023
Occupation forces in Skadovsk getting ready for so-called 'evacuation' of local residents – General Staff

Occupation forces in Skadovsk getting ready for so-called 'evacuation' of local residents – General Staff

16:52 25.03.2023
Occupants fire at point of distribution of humanitarian aid in Kherson, wounding two people – administration

Occupants fire at point of distribution of humanitarian aid in Kherson, wounding two people – administration

14:44 23.03.2023
Ukrainian Prosecutor General in The Hague signs Agreement on opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine

Ukrainian Prosecutor General in The Hague signs Agreement on opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine

12:18 22.03.2023
German Ambassador: ICC arrest warrant against Putin's issued on time

German Ambassador: ICC arrest warrant against Putin's issued on time

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy to meet Biden in coming days – Yermak

Biden tells G7 leaders USA to support F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots – CNN

Zelenskyy calls on League of Arab States to expand joint experience in release of Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars from Russian prisons

Enemy trying to regain lost kilometers in Bakhmut area, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – Maliar

HACC arrests ex-head of Supreme Court convicted of bribery with bail alternative of more than UAH 107 mln

LATEST

Restoration of three high-rise buildings begins in Kyiv region as part of UNITED24 fundraising platform – authorities

Zelenskyy to meet Biden in coming days – Yermak

Ottawa sanctions Russian Education and Science Ministry, ombudsman Moskalkova, Rosatom head

Russian forces inflict six missile, 51 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

USA adds 46 individuals to sanctions lists for Russia

Almost one third of Mykolaiv region territory, 140 km of coast require demining

Biden tells G7 leaders USA to support F-16 training for Ukrainian pilots – CNN

Riyadh ready to continue mediation efforts in Ukrainian settlement – Crown Prince

Reznikov: Ukraine interested in developing own defense industry, would be happy if American businesses share experience, technologies

Ukraine intends to reach agreement with Turkey on govt guarantees for quality of defense goods, works, services

AD
AD
AD
AD