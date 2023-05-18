Facts

16:42 18.05.2023

Opening of beach season not planned in Kyiv – local authorities

1 min read
Kyiv City State Administration does not plan to open the beach season, residents and guests of the Ukrainian capital are advised to refrain from visiting beaches and recreation areas, as there are no shelters.

The decision was made by the Defense Council of the city of Kyiv, the City State Administration's press service said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"According to Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleyev, amid constant enemy attacks on the capital, the people of Kyiv and guests of the city are strongly advised not to visit the beaches yet. Protective structures are not provided on the beaches and in recreation areas. shelters," the council said in the statement.

