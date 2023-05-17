Сourt detains Klyuyev in absentia in case of funds embezzlement

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention for the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Andriy Klyuyev, who is suspected of organizing misappropriation and embezzlement of funds, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has said.

"On May 17, 2023, the HACC investigating judge, at the request of NABU detectives, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, chose a measure of restraint for the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, suspected of organizing the misappropriation and embezzlement of budget funds in favor of a controlled enterprise and enterprises controlled by the former Prime Minister of Ukraine for a total amount of more than UAH 195 million, which were provided for financing innovative and investment projects in the real sector of the economy (part 3 of article 27, part 5 of article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," SAPO said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the prosecutor's office, the court supported the position of SAPO and NABU and chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention for the specified person.

"After the arrest and delivery to the place of the pretrial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the application of this preventive measure," the SAPO said.

The SAPO said the pretrial investigation has been completed in the said criminal proceedings. The case materials are open to the defense for review.

The statement does not indicate the name of the person involved, it is about Klyuyev.