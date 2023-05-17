Facts

15:47 17.05.2023

Сourt detains Klyuyev in absentia in case of funds embezzlement

2 min read
Сourt detains Klyuyev in absentia in case of funds embezzlement

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention for the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Andriy Klyuyev, who is suspected of organizing misappropriation and embezzlement of funds, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has said.

"On May 17, 2023, the HACC investigating judge, at the request of NABU detectives, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, chose a measure of restraint for the former First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, suspected of organizing the misappropriation and embezzlement of budget funds in favor of a controlled enterprise and enterprises controlled by the former Prime Minister of Ukraine for a total amount of more than UAH 195 million, which were provided for financing innovative and investment projects in the real sector of the economy (part 3 of article 27, part 5 of article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," SAPO said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the prosecutor's office, the court supported the position of SAPO and NABU and chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention for the specified person.

"After the arrest and delivery to the place of the pretrial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the application of this preventive measure," the SAPO said.

The SAPO said the pretrial investigation has been completed in the said criminal proceedings. The case materials are open to the defense for review.

The statement does not indicate the name of the person involved, it is about Klyuyev.

Tags: #court #klyuyev

MORE ABOUT

16:51 16.05.2023
Court seizes shares of sanctioned oligarch Novinsky in several companies in Ukraine

Court seizes shares of sanctioned oligarch Novinsky in several companies in Ukraine

13:23 16.05.2023
Supreme Court judges not yet suspected, head of court, another defendant detained – SAPO

Supreme Court judges not yet suspected, head of court, another defendant detained – SAPO

17:50 15.05.2023
Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

Court of Appeal upholds Chervinsky's detention until June 22 without right to bail

20:50 25.04.2023
Court arrests Chervinsky without right to bail

Court arrests Chervinsky without right to bail

20:44 11.04.2023
Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

16:24 05.04.2023
Court rules to seize land plots owned by Medvedchuk's wife in Lviv region

Court rules to seize land plots owned by Medvedchuk's wife in Lviv region

13:10 30.03.2023
Kyiv Economic Court starts proceedings on UOC (MP) claim against Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra national reserve over illegal termination of lease contract

Kyiv Economic Court starts proceedings on UOC (MP) claim against Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra national reserve over illegal termination of lease contract

19:11 28.03.2023
Supreme Court upholds acquittal of former Infrastructure Minister Omelian

Supreme Court upholds acquittal of former Infrastructure Minister Omelian

10:03 17.03.2023
Court chooses UAH 10 mln bail for ex-Infrastructure Minister Pyvovarsky – SAPO

Court chooses UAH 10 mln bail for ex-Infrastructure Minister Pyvovarsky – SAPO

13:43 15.03.2023
UK Supreme Court sends $3 bln eurobonds case between Ukraine and Russia to full public trial, Ukraine considers it victory

UK Supreme Court sends $3 bln eurobonds case between Ukraine and Russia to full public trial, Ukraine considers it victory

AD

HOT NEWS

French Senate recognizes 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Patriot system in Kyiv is still operational, its radar component isn't damaged – media

Chinese Govt Special Rep meets with Kuleba during his visit to Ukraine – MFA

HACC recognizes lawful detention of Supreme Court's head Kniazev

Estonian parliament adopts statement in support of Ukraine's membership in NATO

LATEST

Guterres: Grain Deal extension is good news for world

Zelenskyy welcomes French Senate's decision to recognize 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Another child, six-year-old daughter of Ukrainian soldier, returned to Ukraine from Russia – ombudsman

French Senate recognizes 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Ukrainians forced to get Russian passport in temporarily occupied territories to save their lives are victims of crime – Lubinets

Council of Europe Member States adopt Declaration in support of Ukraine

Podoliak: Zelenskyy's Peace Formula is only starting point for restoring intl order, peace in Ukraine

Republic of Korea ready to provide Ukraine with demining vehicles, mobile X-ray machines

Chernihiv's Cultural landscape to receive UNESCO World Heritage status

Forty countries, EU become participants of register of damage caused by Russia to Ukraine – Justice Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD