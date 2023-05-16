Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey: We hope to hold online talks on Black Sea grain deal in coming days

Ukraine expects to hold online talks on the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in the coming days, while Russia continues to try to block the passage of ships and the possibility of inspecting the cargoes, Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar has said.

"Of course, negotiations mediated by Ukraine and the UN continue. We expect that in the coming days there will be talks in an online format. The aggressor country is trying to block the passage of ships and the possibility of inspections in general, it is like a 'pressure tool.' In fact, by naming May 18 the date when, in their opinion, the 'grain' agreement supposedly expires, they are also trying to put pressure not only on us, but also on the UN and Turkey. Especially considering the ongoing election process in Turkey," he said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

The diplomat said he is confident that the parties will be able to find levers of pressure on the aggressor country, and the grain needed for food security in the world will come out of Ukrainian ports.

Earlier, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said that before the expiration of the Black Sea grain agreement on May 18, consultations on its extension will be held at the technical level.

Last week, negotiations were held in Istanbul to extend the grain deal between representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 with the participation of the UN, Ukraine, Turkey and Russia to create a corridor for the export of grain from three Ukrainian ports: Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny. The initiative was concluded for 120 days and it was extended twice, the last time on March 18. However, Ukraine says that the agreement was extended by 120 days while Russia claims that it was extended by only 60 days and insists on unblocking the operation of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline and lifting all sanctions on the trade in agricultural products and fertilizers.