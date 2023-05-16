Facts

19:30 16.05.2023

Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey: We hope to hold online talks on Black Sea grain deal in coming days

2 min read
Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey: We hope to hold online talks on Black Sea grain deal in coming days

Ukraine expects to hold online talks on the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in the coming days, while Russia continues to try to block the passage of ships and the possibility of inspecting the cargoes, Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar has said.

"Of course, negotiations mediated by Ukraine and the UN continue. We expect that in the coming days there will be talks in an online format. The aggressor country is trying to block the passage of ships and the possibility of inspections in general, it is like a 'pressure tool.' In fact, by naming May 18 the date when, in their opinion, the 'grain' agreement supposedly expires, they are also trying to put pressure not only on us, but also on the UN and Turkey. Especially considering the ongoing election process in Turkey," he said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

The diplomat said he is confident that the parties will be able to find levers of pressure on the aggressor country, and the grain needed for food security in the world will come out of Ukrainian ports.

Earlier, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said that before the expiration of the Black Sea grain agreement on May 18, consultations on its extension will be held at the technical level.

Last week, negotiations were held in Istanbul to extend the grain deal between representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 with the participation of the UN, Ukraine, Turkey and Russia to create a corridor for the export of grain from three Ukrainian ports: Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny. The initiative was concluded for 120 days and it was extended twice, the last time on March 18. However, Ukraine says that the agreement was extended by 120 days while Russia claims that it was extended by only 60 days and insists on unblocking the operation of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline and lifting all sanctions on the trade in agricultural products and fertilizers.

Tags: #grain #talks #deal

MORE ABOUT

17:19 15.05.2023
There is politics in decisions to ban Ukrainian grain import – Zelenskyy

There is politics in decisions to ban Ukrainian grain import – Zelenskyy

13:23 12.05.2023
Over 10 EU countries call on EC to explain suspension of Ukrainian grain imports for five EU countries – media

Over 10 EU countries call on EC to explain suspension of Ukrainian grain imports for five EU countries – media

09:16 12.05.2023
Participants of grain initiative discuss resumption of work of ammonia pipeline Togliatti-Odesa – UN

Participants of grain initiative discuss resumption of work of ammonia pipeline Togliatti-Odesa – UN

19:51 11.05.2023
Turkey, UN propose to continue negotiations on ‘grain initiative’ online – Kubrakov

Turkey, UN propose to continue negotiations on ‘grain initiative’ online – Kubrakov

16:33 09.05.2023
Corridor for export of food from Ukraine under Grain Initiative resumes inspections – Turkish Ministry of Defense

Corridor for export of food from Ukraine under Grain Initiative resumes inspections – Turkish Ministry of Defense

15:43 08.05.2023
Russia again blocks work of grain initiative – Ministry of Restoration

Russia again blocks work of grain initiative – Ministry of Restoration

20:05 02.05.2023
European Commission imposes ban on import of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, sunflower to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria until June 5

European Commission imposes ban on import of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, sunflower to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria until June 5

16:47 24.04.2023
Hungarian Grain Association against ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products

Hungarian Grain Association against ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products

20:54 20.04.2023
Biden, von der Leyen discuss China, support for Ukraine, measures to impose costs on Kremlin – White House

Biden, von der Leyen discuss China, support for Ukraine, measures to impose costs on Kremlin – White House

16:06 20.04.2023
Ukraine sees no reason to ban Ukrainian grain imports by EU countries - Solsky

Ukraine sees no reason to ban Ukrainian grain imports by EU countries - Solsky

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

Security Service of Ukraine notifies sanctioned oligarch Fuks of suspicion

AFU liberate 20 sq. km area in northern, southern Bakhmut outskirts, enemy slightly advances inside city – Maliar

Supreme Court expresses distrust, prematurely terminates powers of Supreme Court’s head

Businessman Zhevaho denies involvement in situation around Supreme Court

LATEST

Budanov says MP Shevchenko helped intelligence in communication with Lukashenko

McDonald's reopens two restaurants in Poltava, Kremenchuk

Two Russian UAVs destroyed in Mykolaiv region – Pivden task force

Ukrainian aviation carry out 13 strikes on enemy concentration areas over day

Budanov: 80% of what Prigozhin says is pure truth

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

Russia’s potential for serious offensive actions absolutely exhausted – Budanov

Security Service of Ukraine notifies sanctioned oligarch Fuks of suspicion

Working conditions at ZNPP occupied by Russian invaders tightened – Energoatom

Strike UAVs from UK to be in service not with Air Force, but with other Defense Forces – Ihnat

AD
AD
AD
AD