France allocates more than EUR 7 mln for second stage of #yaMariupolDwelling project in Dnipro

France allocates more than EUR 7 million for the second stage of the #yaMariupolDwelling project in Dnipro, the reconstruction of two dormitories for 333 apartments, said Natalia Yemchenko, Communications Director at System Capital Management.

"Today there is a great piece of news from Dnipro for Mariupol residents – from the French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne De Poncin. The French government and the International Organization for Migration have decided to strategically support the #yaMariupolDwelling project – to allocate more than EUR7 million for the second stage of social temporary housing for Mariupol residents in Dnipro, the reconstruction of two more dormitories in Dnipro," she said on Facebook.

Yemchenko clarified that, in general, 33 apartments/rooms will be reconstructed at this stage by the end of 2023.

As previously reported, the #yaMariupolDwelling project involves the reconstruction and complete modernization of existing empty dormitories of the Ministry of Education and Science, Youth and Sports in Dnipro, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhia, Kropivnytsky, Lviv. In general, by the end of 2024, within the framework of the #yaMariupolDwelling project, it is planned to reconstruct 1,220 rooms/apartments for about 4,000 of the most vulnerable Maripol residents. A pilot project in Dnipro for 35 apartments was opened in April.

"We confirm the Foundation's readiness to be a partner of the second stage of the #yaMariupolDwelling project, because for us helping Mariupol residents is an absolute priority," Yemchenko said.