Facts

13:03 11.05.2023

Zelenskyy: I don’t think we’ll lose bipartisan support in USA

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes in the United States maintaining bipartisan support regardless of the presidential elections in this country.

"Remember, they said that the kind of support for Ukraine would depend on the elections to the Congress. We see that no matter what the challenges are, whatever the internal challenges in the United States, we have not lost the support of the United States Congress. Yes, we will see more - there will still be important decisions in the autumn. And it seems to me that the United States supports Ukraine and we feel bipartisan support," the president said in an interview with the BBC correspondent for Eurovision News, published on Thursday.

Zelenskyy also noted that "there is great support from the people themselves, ordinary Americans - the support of Ukrainians. This cannot be lost. And this is the most important thing. Any elections and internal processes always have an impact on any state. Especially when it comes to elections in the United States. But first, I think we will not lose bipartisan support. The second is that the elections in the United States are in a year. Who knows where we'll be."

He acknowledged that the world "has some moments of fatigue, but the fatigue is not because of Ukraine. I want to be clear. The fatigue is because of Russian aggression."

"The fatigue is because they are bombing us. Of course, there are people who get tired. But these are not the majority of people. And thanks to the majority, we win. You can't get tired, because there could simply be a third world war," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #usa #ukraine

