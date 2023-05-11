Ukrainian army destroys 610 invaders, 4 tanks, 14 artillery systems, 12 armored vehicles over day

Over the past day, May 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 610 invaders, four tanks, 12 armored vehicles and 14 artillery systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday.

"The total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to May 11, 2023 tentatively amounted to personnel - about 196,920 (up by 610) people liquidated, tanks - 3,740 (up by four) units, armored combat vehicles - 7,287 (up by 12) units, artillery systems - 3,053 (up by 14) units, MLRS - 557 (up by two) units, air defense systems - 310 (up by two) units, aircraft - 308 units, helicopters - 294 units, operational tactical level UAVs - 2,627 (up by three) units, cruise missiles - 970, ships/boats - 18 units, automotive vehicles and tankers - 5,984 (up by ten) units, and special vehicles - 391 (up by two) units," the message says.