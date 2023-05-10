Facts

21:44 10.05.2023

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

1 min read
Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

In the Russian Federation, the stocks of Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles are at a critical level, there is no possibility of a rapid increase in the production of new high-precision missile weapons, said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"There is no possibility of a rapid increase in the production of new high-precision missile weapons. They [Russians] are constantly looking for circumvention of sanctions," Yusov said on the air of the national telethon.

He stressed that Ukraine and the international pro-Ukrainian coalition are constantly working to strengthen the sanctions policy, which creates production difficulties for the Russian Federation.

"But there is a certain production. We can talk about dozens a month. Even if they pause for months, say, until the fall, they will not be able to cover what they have already spent on the war in Ukraine," Yusov added.

At the same time, the intelligence service noted that the Russian Federation still has a large supply of certain missile weapons, especially the S-300.

"But about high-precision weapons - those very Kinzhals, Calibers - they are really already at a critical level," Yusov said.

Tags: #russia #stock #missiles

MORE ABOUT

10:39 10.05.2023
Czech Republic supports creation of tribunal for Russia

Czech Republic supports creation of tribunal for Russia

20:58 09.05.2023
Coalition of 37 Core Group member countries to create Special Tribunal for Russia calls on world community to support its implementation

Coalition of 37 Core Group member countries to create Special Tribunal for Russia calls on world community to support its implementation

11:04 09.05.2023
Over May 9, enemy attacks Ukraine with sea, air-based cruise missiles, air defense eliminates 23 out of 25 enemy targets – Zaluzhny

Over May 9, enemy attacks Ukraine with sea, air-based cruise missiles, air defense eliminates 23 out of 25 enemy targets – Zaluzhny

19:26 08.05.2023
EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

19:34 04.05.2023
Lubinets: Most Ukrainians in Russian captivity tortured

Lubinets: Most Ukrainians in Russian captivity tortured

19:30 04.05.2023
Lubinets: Cases of Ukrainian citizens mobilization to Russian army in occupied territory are not isolated

Lubinets: Cases of Ukrainian citizens mobilization to Russian army in occupied territory are not isolated

19:24 03.05.2023
Ukrainian servicemen destroy four Russian drones – Pivden command

Ukrainian servicemen destroy four Russian drones – Pivden command

20:26 02.05.2023
Zelenskyy announces preparation of new large sanction package against Russia

Zelenskyy announces preparation of new large sanction package against Russia

09:36 01.05.2023
Air defense forces destroy 15 of 18 cruise missiles launched from Murmansk region, Caspian region

Air defense forces destroy 15 of 18 cruise missiles launched from Murmansk region, Caspian region

20:50 28.04.2023
Cooperation with so-called 'useful Russians' is possible after war – Tkachenko

Cooperation with so-called 'useful Russians' is possible after war – Tkachenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

Armed Forces of Ukraine advance 7 km from Avdiyivka – ISW

Ukrainian army destroys 690 invaders, 8 artillery systems, 6 UAVs, 15 cruise missiles in 24 hours

LATEST

Head of NATO Military Committee: On battlefield, Russians will focus on quantity, Ukrainians – on quality

Georgian president proposes introducing visas for Russians

Ukraine’s Dpty FM, Chief Adviser to President of Brazil discuss ways of establishing peace in Ukraine, expanding partnership

In some areas of Bakhmut direction, enemy can’t hold pressure of AFU, retreat to distance of up to two kilometres - Syrsky

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

JYSK rebuilds store in Odesa's Riviera mall

Prigozhin announces that Wagner forces won't be withdraw from Bakhmut, despite Russian Defense Ministry failing to provide additional shells – ISW

France hands over second mobile DNA laboratory to Ukraine

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD