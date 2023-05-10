Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

In the Russian Federation, the stocks of Kinzhal and Kalibr missiles are at a critical level, there is no possibility of a rapid increase in the production of new high-precision missile weapons, said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"There is no possibility of a rapid increase in the production of new high-precision missile weapons. They [Russians] are constantly looking for circumvention of sanctions," Yusov said on the air of the national telethon.

He stressed that Ukraine and the international pro-Ukrainian coalition are constantly working to strengthen the sanctions policy, which creates production difficulties for the Russian Federation.

"But there is a certain production. We can talk about dozens a month. Even if they pause for months, say, until the fall, they will not be able to cover what they have already spent on the war in Ukraine," Yusov added.

At the same time, the intelligence service noted that the Russian Federation still has a large supply of certain missile weapons, especially the S-300.

"But about high-precision weapons - those very Kinzhals, Calibers - they are really already at a critical level," Yusov said.