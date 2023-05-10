Facts

20:28 10.05.2023

Ukraine’s Dpty FM, Chief Adviser to President of Brazil discuss ways of establishing peace in Ukraine, expanding partnership

1 min read
Ukraine’s Dpty FM, Chief Adviser to President of Brazil discuss ways of establishing peace in Ukraine, expanding partnership

On Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Melnyk, held a meeting with Chief advisor to the Special Advisory of the Presidency of Brazil, Ambassador Celso Amorim, during which the parties discussed the possibility of Brazil joining the search for ways to ensure sustainable and long-term peace in Ukraine based on respect for international law, restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“In this regard, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister positively evaluated the intentions of President Lula da Silva to facilitate reaching peace in Ukraine. He invited Brazil to engage actively in the implementation of the Peace Formula initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on the website.

Melnyk expressed gratitude to Brazil for the consistent support of our country within international organizations, solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who are suffering heavily from Russian aggression, as well as for the humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

While discussing the priority areas of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, the interlocutors emphasized mutual interest in expanding, deepening and filling with concrete content the strategic partnership relations existing between Ukraine and Brazil.

Tags: #cooperation #mfa #brasil

MORE ABOUT

18:39 09.05.2023
Kyiv considers presence of foreign leaders at event in Moscow as immoral and unfriendly step – MFA’s statement

Kyiv considers presence of foreign leaders at event in Moscow as immoral and unfriendly step – MFA’s statement

19:32 02.05.2023
Decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on four countries – Kuleba

Decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on four countries – Kuleba

20:50 28.04.2023
Cooperation with so-called 'useful Russians' is possible after war – Tkachenko

Cooperation with so-called 'useful Russians' is possible after war – Tkachenko

20:43 28.04.2023
Kuleba calls on Northern Europe MFAs to apply every effort for speedy start of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft

Kuleba calls on Northern Europe MFAs to apply every effort for speedy start of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft

20:40 28.04.2023
Shmyhal, Czech, Slovak presidents discuss economic, military cooperation

Shmyhal, Czech, Slovak presidents discuss economic, military cooperation

19:30 28.04.2023
Counteroffensive should not be considered decisive battle – Ukrainian FM

Counteroffensive should not be considered decisive battle – Ukrainian FM

19:13 24.04.2023
Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

19:28 19.04.2023
Ukraine's MFA shares Council of Europe Commissioner's position on immediate cessation of persecution of Crimean Tatars

Ukraine's MFA shares Council of Europe Commissioner's position on immediate cessation of persecution of Crimean Tatars

12:48 18.04.2023
Ukraine's MFA to statements of Brazilian President: We striving to end Russian aggression on basis of Ukrainian peace formula more than anyone else

Ukraine's MFA to statements of Brazilian President: We striving to end Russian aggression on basis of Ukrainian peace formula more than anyone else

20:35 13.04.2023
Ukraine, Romania, Moldova ready to jointly counter Russian propaganda, strengthen security – defense and foreign ministers' meeting

Ukraine, Romania, Moldova ready to jointly counter Russian propaganda, strengthen security – defense and foreign ministers' meeting

AD

HOT NEWS

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

Armed Forces of Ukraine advance 7 km from Avdiyivka – ISW

LATEST

Stocks of Kinzhal, Caliber missiles at critical level, but large stock of S-300

Head of NATO Military Committee: On battlefield, Russians will focus on quantity, Ukrainians – on quality

Georgian president proposes introducing visas for Russians

In some areas of Bakhmut direction, enemy can’t hold pressure of AFU, retreat to distance of up to two kilometres - Syrsky

Some 203 invaders killed in Bakhmut direction over day, 216 wounded, five captured – Cherevaty

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency: If Ukraine wanted to do smth in Moscow on May 9, they would have seen the effect

JYSK rebuilds store in Odesa's Riviera mall

Prigozhin announces that Wagner forces won't be withdraw from Bakhmut, despite Russian Defense Ministry failing to provide additional shells – ISW

France hands over second mobile DNA laboratory to Ukraine

Invaders fire at border Vovchansk, one civilian died, woman may be under rubble – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD