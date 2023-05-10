Ukraine’s Dpty FM, Chief Adviser to President of Brazil discuss ways of establishing peace in Ukraine, expanding partnership

On Wednesday, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Melnyk, held a meeting with Chief advisor to the Special Advisory of the Presidency of Brazil, Ambassador Celso Amorim, during which the parties discussed the possibility of Brazil joining the search for ways to ensure sustainable and long-term peace in Ukraine based on respect for international law, restoration of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“In this regard, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister positively evaluated the intentions of President Lula da Silva to facilitate reaching peace in Ukraine. He invited Brazil to engage actively in the implementation of the Peace Formula initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on the website.

Melnyk expressed gratitude to Brazil for the consistent support of our country within international organizations, solidarity with the Ukrainian people, who are suffering heavily from Russian aggression, as well as for the humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

While discussing the priority areas of cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, the interlocutors emphasized mutual interest in expanding, deepening and filling with concrete content the strategic partnership relations existing between Ukraine and Brazil.