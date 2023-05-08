Some 480 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

As of the morning of May 8, 2023, more than 1,444 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 480 children were killed and more than 964 received injuries of varying severity," the Office's Telegram channel reports.

As noted, these figures are not final. Work continues on their establishment in the places of combat operations, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The largest number of children suffered in Donetsk region - 455, Kharkiv - 275, Kyiv - 128, Kherson - 96, Zaporizhia - 89, Mykolaiv - 89, Chernihiv - 70, Dnipropetrovsk - 67, and Luhansk - 66.