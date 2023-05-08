Facts

15:27 08.05.2023

Some 480 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

1 min read
Some 480 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

As of the morning of May 8, 2023, more than 1,444 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 480 children were killed and more than 964 received injuries of varying severity," the Office's Telegram channel reports.

As noted, these figures are not final. Work continues on their establishment in the places of combat operations, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The largest number of children suffered in Donetsk region - 455, Kharkiv - 275, Kyiv - 128, Kherson - 96, Zaporizhia - 89, Mykolaiv - 89, Chernihiv - 70, Dnipropetrovsk - 67, and Luhansk - 66.

Tags: #children #war

MORE ABOUT

16:44 08.05.2023
Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

16:12 08.05.2023
Almost 209,000 new sole proprietors, 32,000 Ukrainian companies start work during war

Almost 209,000 new sole proprietors, 32,000 Ukrainian companies start work during war

18:07 05.05.2023
Statements made by Russian actors have nothing to do with realities of war

Statements made by Russian actors have nothing to do with realities of war

19:09 02.05.2023
Manipulative statements by Russian children's ombudsperson won't help to conceal Russia's crimes against Ukraine – Lubinets

Manipulative statements by Russian children's ombudsperson won't help to conceal Russia's crimes against Ukraine – Lubinets

15:50 02.05.2023
Some 478 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Some 478 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

16:56 28.04.2023
Zelenskyy appeals to Xi Jinping with call to assist in return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia

Zelenskyy appeals to Xi Jinping with call to assist in return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia

11:49 28.04.2023
Two ten-year-old children among dead in Uman – local governor

Two ten-year-old children among dead in Uman – local governor

20:34 27.04.2023
Lubinets: Problem of Ukrainian children deportation should be heard daily on all intl platforms

Lubinets: Problem of Ukrainian children deportation should be heard daily on all intl platforms

20:26 27.04.2023
Dzhaparova: Recognition of forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide is another element of ensuring Russia's accountability for crimes

Dzhaparova: Recognition of forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide is another element of ensuring Russia's accountability for crimes

17:05 27.04.2023
La Repubblica producer Bitik killed, journalist Zunino wounded in Russian attack on Kherson

La Repubblica producer Bitik killed, journalist Zunino wounded in Russian attack on Kherson

AD

HOT NEWS

EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

Aggressor damages 1,433 medical infrastructure facilities since war start – Ministry of Health

Syrsky: Enemy not going to change plans, doing all possible to take Bakhmut under control

President of European Commission von der Leyen to arrive in Kyiv on May 9

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to celebrate Europe Day on May 9, Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in Second World War on May 8

LATEST

Opinion poll: Bakhmut, Azovstal, sunken cruiser Moskva are symbols of emerging national memory of war with Russia

Poland hands over ten MiG-20 fighters to Ukraine – Defense Minister

More than 112,000 Ukrainians die from COVID-19 since start of pandemic – Health Ministry

Russian occupation administrations leaving settlements of Kherson region - General Staff

EU may ban export of some technologies to Russia, add 30 structures, 70 people to sanction lists in 11th sanction package – media

Eight new UAV strike companies formed in Ukraine – Fedorov

More than 112,000 Ukrainians die from COVID-19 since start of pandemic – Health Ministry

Klitschko: Last night barbarians launch most massive kamikaze drone attack

Syrsky: Enemy not going to change plans, doing all possible to take Bakhmut under control

Russia may be preparing provocations for May 9 – Ukraine's Intelligence Agency

AD
AD
AD
AD