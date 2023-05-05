Facts

13:02 05.05.2023

Borrell says China's Ukraine peace plan not viable

Borrell says China's Ukraine peace plan not viable

Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell said that he does not consider "Beijing's plan to resolve the conflict in Ukraine" viable and focuses only on the proposals put forward by Kyiv.

The only plan that can be called peaceful is the proposals put forward by Zelenskyy, he said during a speech in Florence, when asked if he sees a peace plan that could resolve the conflict.

China's peace plan is wishful thinking, not a peace plan, Borrell said.

At the same time, the chief European diplomat noted that Kyiv's proposals of course, would not be accepted in Russia.

Borrell also added that China has a certain role to play in this situation, as it can influence Russia. He also noted that China, according to Brussels, is not currently supplying weapons to Russia. We are also interested in not pushing Russia too close to China, the European diplomat said.

