RECOVERY project of rehabilitation centers plans to expand network to 10 by late 2023

The RECOVERY rehabilitation center project, which is being implemented by Victor and Olena Pinchuk, plans to increase the number of network centers to 10 by the end of 2023.

According to a project press release, more than 11,000 patients a year will be able to receive rehabilitation assistance at the RECOVERY centers.

Currently, two RECOVERY centers have already been opened in Ukraine - in Odesa and Dnipro, where military patients are already undergoing the necessary treatment using modern equipment.

"This year, the national network of innovative rehabilitation centers RECOVERY will include 10 centers based on state medical institutions in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk (two centers), Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa (two centers), Rivne, Khmelnytsky and Cherkasy regions," the press release reported.

The main goal of the RECOVERY project is the development of the rehabilitation area of medical care for the military in Ukraine. The project provides for the creation of a national network of rehabilitation centers for the seriously wounded, international educational programs for rehabilitation specialists, complex prosthetics for the military abroad in cases where this is not possible in Ukraine, as well as the provision of high-quality rehabilitation to the military in private partner clinics.