15:50 02.05.2023

Some 478 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Some 478 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

As of the morning of May 2, 2023, more than 1,438 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 478 children were killed and more than 960 received injuries of varying severity," the Telegram channel says.

As noted, these figures are not final. The work continues on their establishment in the places of combat operations, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The largest number of children suffered in Donetsk region - 453, Kharkiv - 275, Kyiv - 128, Kherson - 94, Zaporizhia - 89, Mykolaiv - 89, Chernihiv - 70, Dnipropetrovsk - 67, and Luhansk - 66.

The information emphasizes that on May 1, a 14-year-old boy was killed as a result of the enemy shelling of the village of Lyzunivka, Chernihiv region.

