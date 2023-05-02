Kirby: Enemy suffered over 100,000 casualties near Bakhmut in five months

The offensive of the Russian army near Bakhmut has failed, and the losses of the enemy since December 2022 amounted to 100,000 people, namely 20,000 killed and over 80,000 wounded, Coordinator for strategic communications at the U.S. National Security Council John Kirby has said.

"The White House said Monday it now estimates that just since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed, as Ukraine has rebuffed a heavy assault by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine," Kirby said.

It is noted that Russia is struggling to encircle the city of Bakhmut in the face of dogged Ukrainian defense, and this has turned into an exhausting war of attrition.

Kirby said the United States estimate was based on recently declassified U.S. intelligence. He did not elaborate on how the intelligence community got the number.