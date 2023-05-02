Facts

10:24 02.05.2023

'Offensive Guard' to come under command of Defense Forces after receiving combat mission – Interior Minister

2 min read
Eight brigades of the "Offensive Guard" are fully formed and will come under the command of the Defense Forces after receiving a combat mission, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"The brigades ['Offensive Guards'] are fully formed. These are eight brigades. We have plans to form additional brigades, because there is a demand for it, and we have the capabilities," Klymenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said: "We are re-equipping the already formed brigades, they will undergo appropriate training – this is two or three weeks – and in parallel we are starting to form additional units."

According to Klymenko, the task of each of these brigades is to conduct appropriate offensive assault actions together with the Defense Forces during military operations.

"The success of the operation in one direction or another will depend on each brigade, each unit, each serviceman and policeman," the minister said.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not specify the total number of brigades, based on security issues, but noted that this figure can be calculated theoretically.

Asked if the Offensive Guard brigades are already under the command of the Defense Forces, the minister said: "No, they will come under the command of the Defense Forces after the combat mission is completed."

Tags: #klymenko #offensive_guard

