Child killed, two people wounded in enemy air strike on Lyzunivka in Chernihiv region – Pivnich Command

Russian invasion forces inflicted a new air strike on the frontline territory of Chernihiv region. At around 14:50, two guided bombs were launched from Russian Su-35 aircraft against Lyzunivka, the Pivnich (North) Operational Command has said.

"A child born in 2009 was killed as a result of the air strike, and, preliminarily, two more civilians were wounded," it said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

The building of a non-working secondary school and private houses were damaged.

"The information about casualties is yet to be clarified," the command said.