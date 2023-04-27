Facts

19:41 27.04.2023

Commanders of Ukrainian, US Naval Forces discuss situation in Azov-Black Sea region, issues of logistical aid, training of personnel

2 min read
Commanders of Ukrainian, US Naval Forces discuss situation in Azov-Black Sea region, issues of logistical aid, training of personnel

Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neyizhpapa held an online meeting with Vice Admiral, Commander of the U.S. Navy Sixth Fleet Thomas Ishee, during which the parties discussed the situation in the Azov-Black Sea region, as well as logistical issues assistance and training of personnel, the press service of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Today, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neyizhpapa, held an online meeting with Commander of the U.S. Navy Sixth Fleet, Vice Admiral Thomas Ishee," the AFU press service said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As reported, Neyizhpapa "briefed his foreign colleague about the current situation in the Azov-Black Sea region, caused by the criminal actions of Russia."

According to the AFU press service, the core topics of conversation were the provision of logistical assistance to partners and the training of personnel of the Ukrainian Navy. Considerable attention was paid to the issues of strengthening mine safety.

At the end of the online meeting, the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces expressed his gratitude to the people of the United States for supporting Ukraine and thanked his foreign colleague for his constant assistance.

Tags: #usa #navy #commanders

MORE ABOUT

20:50 26.04.2023
Russia again blocks Black Sea Grain Corridor – Ukrainian Navy

Russia again blocks Black Sea Grain Corridor – Ukrainian Navy

12:13 26.04.2023
USA submits draft resolution on Ukraine's victory in war with Russia – Markarova

USA submits draft resolution on Ukraine's victory in war with Russia – Markarova

19:28 25.04.2023
Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

21:00 19.04.2023
USA allocates $325 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

USA allocates $325 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

12:59 19.04.2023
USA warns Rosatom about presence of American technologies at ZNPP – media

USA warns Rosatom about presence of American technologies at ZNPP – media

20:35 17.04.2023
Leakage of classified information in USA not to affect joint work on investigation of war crimes – Kostin

Leakage of classified information in USA not to affect joint work on investigation of war crimes – Kostin

10:59 13.04.2023
Ukraine, USA sign memo to attract investment to implement priority development projects, economic recovery

Ukraine, USA sign memo to attract investment to implement priority development projects, economic recovery

21:27 12.04.2023
Shmyhal discusses with Austin needs of Ukraine for successful counteroffensive

Shmyhal discusses with Austin needs of Ukraine for successful counteroffensive

21:03 04.04.2023
Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

20:10 04.04.2023
Zaluzhny tells Milley about situation on front line: Situation difficult, but controlled

Zaluzhny tells Milley about situation on front line: Situation difficult, but controlled

AD

HOT NEWS

PACE condemns forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, temporarily occupied territories

Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

Invaders equip fighting positions on roofs of ZNPP reactors – UK Defence Intelligence

Zelenskyy hears words of support for Black Sea Grain Initiative from Xi Jinping

LATEST

Yermak, reps of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania discuss issues of security guarantees for Ukraine

Shmyhal, Italian Defense Minister discuss strengthening of Ukraine's defense capability

Lubinets: Problem of Ukrainian children deportation should be heard daily on all intl platforms

Dzhaparova: Recognition of forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide is another element of ensuring Russia's accountability for crimes

General Staff: Russians preparing about 500 previously convicted 'fighters' in occupied Luhansk region

Danilov, GLOBSEC delegation discuss current security situation in world, Europe

PACE condemns forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, temporarily occupied territories

Borrell welcomes phone call between Ukrainian and Chinese presidents

Ukraine restores radiation monitoring system in Exclusion Zone after occupation to maintain partners' trust – minister

Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

AD
AD
AD
AD