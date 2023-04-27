Commanders of Ukrainian, US Naval Forces discuss situation in Azov-Black Sea region, issues of logistical aid, training of personnel

Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neyizhpapa held an online meeting with Vice Admiral, Commander of the U.S. Navy Sixth Fleet Thomas Ishee, during which the parties discussed the situation in the Azov-Black Sea region, as well as logistical issues assistance and training of personnel, the press service of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Today, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neyizhpapa, held an online meeting with Commander of the U.S. Navy Sixth Fleet, Vice Admiral Thomas Ishee," the AFU press service said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As reported, Neyizhpapa "briefed his foreign colleague about the current situation in the Azov-Black Sea region, caused by the criminal actions of Russia."

According to the AFU press service, the core topics of conversation were the provision of logistical assistance to partners and the training of personnel of the Ukrainian Navy. Considerable attention was paid to the issues of strengthening mine safety.

At the end of the online meeting, the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces expressed his gratitude to the people of the United States for supporting Ukraine and thanked his foreign colleague for his constant assistance.