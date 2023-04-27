Facts

15:48 27.04.2023

Shmyhal, Pope, PM of Vatican discuss assistance in achieving all steps on Zelenskyy's peace formula

1 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with Pope Francis and the Prime Minister of the Vatican assistance in achieving all the steps in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula.

"We discussed the formula for peace, possible ways and assistance from his holiness and the Vatican in achieving all the steps on the peace formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Shmyhal said at a press conference following a working visit to Italy on Thursday, commenting on a meeting with Pope Francis and the Prime Minister of the Vatican.

The prime minister also asked the Pope for help in returning to Ukraine children who were illegally deported to Russia.

In addition, Shmyhal invited the Pope to visit Ukraine.

Tags: #pope_francis #shmyhal

