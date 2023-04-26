Slovenia secretly transfers 20 armored vehicles to Ukraine – media

The Slovenian government has supplied Ukraine with 20 Valuk armored vehicles, which are analogues of the Austrian Pandur vehicles, in complete secrecy, according to the website of the 24UR Slovenian news portal on Wednesday, citing its own sources.

"We have not received official confirmation of the Slovenian donation and probably will not receive it for some time, but our sources have confirmed to us that the transport to Ukraine was completed this week in complete secrecy. The operation itself lasted several months, as armored vehicles needed prepared, serviced and transported. They were airlifted to one of the nearby countries, Slovenia has the ability to use the C17 strategic transport aircraft, which could accommodate four Valuk vehicles. The stop, apparently, was in one of the two logistics aid collection centers for Ukraine in Poland or Slovakia," the publication said in the statement.

Valuk armored vehicles have a 6x6 wheel arrangement, armed with 40-mm automatic grenade launchers or 12.7-mm machine guns. They have a power reserve of about 600 kilometers on the road and 200-300 kilometers off-road. In total, there were 85 of them in service in Slovenia and they were in the Slovenian army for 24 years. "This is the least old weapon that Slovenia has supplied to Ukraine, it is designed to transport infantry and protect it from anti-personnel mines and infantry weapons with a caliber of up to 12.7 mm," the 24UR said.

It is known that Slovenia is currently forming a medium battalion group with 8x8 armored vehicles, lighter than Valuk vehicles; tenders are in the final bid.

However, the Ministry of Defense of Slovenia does not comment on the type and volume of military assistance to Ukraine. The department said the decisions of the Slovenian government regarding this type of assistance are not public.

According to the publication, Slovenia has already sent Ukraine 28 M55S tanks, some 35 M80A tracked armored vehicles, some 16 M2A1 howitzers, some 20 HMMWV (Humvee) vehicles and many other weapons and equipment.