Diplomacy

17:33 28.06.2024

Shmyhal discusses with Slovenian President Ukraine's further European integration

1 min read

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has discussed with President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar the further European integration of Ukraine and support for Ukrainian citizens in Slovenia.

"We also discussed the continuation of the European integration of Ukraine. We rely on Slovenia's continued support on this path. In addition, Slovenia will fully support the citizens of Ukraine, including children forced to temporarily move to their country. The corresponding memorandum was signed today between our ministries," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the Prime Minister, the implementation of the memorandum will help protect the rights of Ukrainian children in Slovenia and the safe return of families with children to Ukraine in the future.

Tags: #shmyhal #slovenia

