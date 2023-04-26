IAEA continues efforts to protect ZNPP – Grossi's talk with Zelenskyy

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues making efforts to protect the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Enerhodar, which is occupied by Russian troops, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has said.

"Honoured to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the 37th anniversary of the accident at Chornobyl and announce to him an IAEA programme of medical assistance for personnel at all Ukraine Nuclear Power plants (NPPs). We continue our efforts to protect the Zaporizhzhya NPP," Grossi wrote on Twitter.

As Grossi said on March 29 during his stay at the ZNPP, the IAEA is developing a new concept for protecting the plant, which involves narrowing the Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone (NSSPZ) around it.