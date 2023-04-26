Facts

13:58 26.04.2023

IAEA continues efforts to protect ZNPP – Grossi's talk with Zelenskyy

1 min read
IAEA continues efforts to protect ZNPP – Grossi's talk with Zelenskyy

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues making efforts to protect the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Enerhodar, which is occupied by Russian troops, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has said.

"Honoured to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the 37th anniversary of the accident at Chornobyl and announce to him an IAEA programme of medical assistance for personnel at all Ukraine Nuclear Power plants (NPPs). We continue our efforts to protect the Zaporizhzhya NPP," Grossi wrote on Twitter.

As Grossi said on March 29 during his stay at the ZNPP, the IAEA is developing a new concept for protecting the plant, which involves narrowing the Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone (NSSPZ) around it.

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

15:24 19.04.2023
IAEA holds unannounced inspection of Rivne, Khmelnytsky NPPs to verify absence of undeclared nuclear material

IAEA holds unannounced inspection of Rivne, Khmelnytsky NPPs to verify absence of undeclared nuclear material

09:30 30.03.2023
IAEA head leaves ZNPP, returns to Ukrainian-controlled territory – Energoatom

IAEA head leaves ZNPP, returns to Ukrainian-controlled territory – Energoatom

20:56 29.03.2023
IAEA experts launch integrated nuclear infrastructure review in Kazakhstan

IAEA experts launch integrated nuclear infrastructure review in Kazakhstan

13:10 29.03.2023
IAEA head arrives at occupied ZNPP – mayor of Enerhodar

IAEA head arrives at occupied ZNPP – mayor of Enerhodar

10:07 28.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Longer occupation of ZNPP continues, greater to be threat to global security

Zelenskyy: Longer occupation of ZNPP continues, greater to be threat to global security

20:20 27.03.2023
Without withdrawal of Russian troops, personnel from ZNPP and adjacent territories, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety doomed

Without withdrawal of Russian troops, personnel from ZNPP and adjacent territories, any initiatives to restore nuclear safety doomed

16:10 06.03.2023
Russian occupiers plan to remove equipment from science and technology center at ZNPP in case of retreat

Russian occupiers plan to remove equipment from science and technology center at ZNPP in case of retreat

14:51 06.03.2023
IAEA director general says has intensified consultations on ZNPP safety and security zone

IAEA director general says has intensified consultations on ZNPP safety and security zone

14:26 06.03.2023
Safety at ZNPP occupied by Russians continues worsening – inspectorate head

Safety at ZNPP occupied by Russians continues worsening – inspectorate head

12:06 28.02.2023
Ukraine puts forward its candidacy for IAEA Board of Governors

Ukraine puts forward its candidacy for IAEA Board of Governors

AD

HOT NEWS

USA submits draft resolution on Ukraine's victory in war with Russia – Markarova

Zelenskyy: We must do everything to prevent Russia from having single chance to use nuclear energy to blackmail Ukraine and whole world

Enemy loses 640 military personnel, four tanks, 14 artillery systems, three UAVs – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to be real security provider

Zelenskyy: Document on sanctions of Yermak-McFaul group to be on tables of all world leaders

LATEST

Russia still holding 131 defenders of Chornobyl exclusion zone captive - Natural Resources minister

Maintenance, repair of Leopard tanks from Ukraine to begin in Poland in May - Minister of Defense

Ten shelters to be installed in crowded places in Kherson with support of Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Maliar: Russia trying to change ethnic composition of temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine at expense of IDPs from Russian hinterland

USA submits draft resolution on Ukraine's victory in war with Russia – Markarova

Ukraine starts harmonization of legislation to join 'Roam like at home' area

There isn’t enough political will in NATO to make decision on Ukraine's accession – Kuleba

Zelenskyy: We must do everything to prevent Russia from having single chance to use nuclear energy to blackmail Ukraine and whole world

Zelenskyy signs European Integration law on simplification of regulatory procedures in civil aviation

Kremlin continues to avoid adopting overtly repressive measures likely out of concern for stability of Putin’s regime – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD