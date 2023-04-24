Zelenskyy presents Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise II degree to Estonian PM

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, II degree.

“I am truly honoured and moved by being awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise (2nd class) by President Zelenskyy on behalf of the people of Ukraine. I personally and the Estonian people will keep on doing everything we can to ensure Ukraine’s victory,” Kallas said on Twitter Monday.