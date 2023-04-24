Facts

19:13 24.04.2023

Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

2 min read
Ukraine does not need Russia's permission to become a member of NATO, but it is dangerous that some Hungarian politicians are trying to make the security of the Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow's whims, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

“Media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO — Deputy Chairman of the Hungarian Parliament. Ukraine has the sovereign right to freely choose the means of security. This right has been repeatedly confirmed at the level of all NATO member States, including Hungary. We do not need Russia's permission to become a member of the Alliance. At the same time, it is dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make the security of the Euro-Atlantic space dependent on the whims of Moscow,” Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that there are no objective reasons that would prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.

“Ukrainian membership will only strengthen the Alliance, exclude the possibility of a repeat of Russian aggression in Europe in the future,” Nikolenko said.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Hungarian parliament Dora Duro said that Ukraine's accession to NATO without major security risks is possible only with the approval of the Russian Federation.

"While the borders of Ukraine are disputed and the armed conflict continues, even NATO's own rules exclude Kyiv from joining the Alliance," she said in an interview with Izvestia.

