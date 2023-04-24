Zelenskyy: Ukraine rescues 2,238 people from Russian captivity, including 140 civilians

During the war, Ukraine rescued 2,238 people from Russian captivity, some 140 of them are civilians, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"During this time [the war], we released 2,238 people from captivity... Of these 2,238 people, 140 are civilians," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Zhytomyr.

According to the president, the work of the Joint Center for the search and release of prisoners under the SBU is carried out daily 24/7.

"We are working on the release of both military and civilians... We are constantly working and will continue to do so," he said.