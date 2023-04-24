Facts

15:20 24.04.2023

FM: Future of Euro-Atlantic security being decided on Ukraine's battlefield

Ukraine wants to return what Russia stole: it's not only about Ukrainian territories, but also about peace in Europe and stability in the world, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We have never attacked anyone or made any territorial claims. We just want Russia to give back what it stole from us. And I mean not only the territory of Ukraine. Russia has also stolen peace in Europe and stability in the world," the minister wrote in an op-ed for the German edition of Die Welt.

Kuleba drew attention to the fact that there will be no real peace either for Ukraine or for the rest of the world if Russia is not prosecuted for crimes for all cases, including crimes of aggression against Ukraine, cases of residence, cases related to humanity and genocide.

He said "we never wanted this war and did not want more than what is ours by external law and the UN Charter."

Kuleba said Russia may be talking about starting a war, but that means nothing without an order from his commanders to stop the attack.

"No country in the world wants peace more than Ukraine. But we also know that the real world should be just and different. Ukraine sees the way to such a world realistically and concretely," the foreign minister said.

He again recalled that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this in his Peace Formula.

Our approach to world initiatives presented to states and leaders, prostitutes. Any violations that violate this principle, for example, Ukraine's proposal to make territorial concessions, will be rejected," the head of the department said.

Kuleba thanked allies and partners, including Germany, for their continued support for Ukraine since February 2022, stressing that this assistance has saved many lives.

"The future of Euro-Atlantic security is being decided on the battlefield in Ukraine. If we make the mistake of now and decide to reward Putin for his aggression in one form or another rather than defeat him as a lesson to all other potential aggressors, the future of Ukraine, Europe and the world will be undermined," the Foreign Minister said.

He said real peace means the restoration of the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine, it is a safe origin for the Crimean Tatar people in the Ukrainian Crimea, it is grain, non-state ships in the Black Sea, and also a world united by the supreme administration of international rights.

