Facts

14:12 21.04.2023

Canada announces package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost $29 mln

Canada announces package of military assistance to Ukraine for almost $29 mln

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand at Ramstein Air Base in Germany announced the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine for CAD 39 million ($28.9 million).

According to the website of the Canadian Ministry of Defense, the assistance includes a contribution of $34.6 million to the NATO fund.

Approximately $2.5 million was allocated for 40 sniper rifles and ammunition from Prairie Gun Works, new radios worth about $2 million from L3 Harris for the Leopard 2 tank.

““Approximately one year after the Ukraine Defense Contact Group first met here at Ramstein Air Base, our collective resolve to stand with Ukraine is stronger than ever,” the defense minister said.

She noted that the assistance and support announced today by Canada will help provide Ukraine with everything necessary to protect its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

