USA ALLOCATES $325 MLN IN SECURITY AID TO UKRAINE – WHITE HOUSE
Over 40 occupier attacks repelled in eastern Ukraine in day; fierce battles going on for Bakhmut, Maryinka – AFU General Staff
AFU: Servicemen on frontline get UAH 100,000 extra payments, UAH 30,000 in hostilities area; minimum increased to UAH 20,000
National Guard conducts coordination using military equipment necessary for offensive – Interior Minister
USA adds six companies from Iran, China to sanctions list due to supplies of parts for Iranian drones
Ukraine's Embassy in Tel Aviv calls for cancellation of European Sambo Championships began in Haifa due to participation of Russian, Belarusian national teams
West not tired of helping Ukraine, problems with its agricultural products in Europe being solved - Stoltenberg
Ukraine's MFA shares Council of Europe Commissioner's position on immediate cessation of persecution of Crimean Tatars