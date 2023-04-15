Facts

16:57 15.04.2023

Office of Ukraine's President discusses preparations for international summit of communities and regions

3 min read
Office of Ukraine's President discusses preparations for international summit of communities and regions

The Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, chaired by Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, discussed preparations for the international summit of communities and regions, in which more than 90 representatives from 18 countries have already confirmed their personal participation, the press service of the President has reported.

"On the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak held a meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine. The meeting participants discussed the course of preparation for hosting the international summit of communities and regions," the press service of the President said on Saturday.

According to Deputy Head of the President's Office Oleksiy Kuleba, as of today, 91 representatives from 18 countries have confirmed their personal participation in the summit. Another 111 representatives from 36 countries are ready to participate via video links.

Yermak said that the upcoming summit would be an important international event with high levels of engagement of representatives of various states and foreign communities. The event is going to confirm that the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities is a platform for the effective interaction of city and community leaders. Thanks to the platform, representatives of local authorities can directly discuss issues of post-war reconstruction of the state, initiatives to normalize community life, and, most importantly, receive comprehensive support from organizers and partners.

"Today, we already have many examples of cooperation, but everyone expects a more structured program from us. And I hope that the Congress will become such a platform," the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine said.

The delegations will also visit regions of Ukraine that suffered from hostilities or were under Russian occupation.

"As of today, the invited participants have expressed their desire to visit Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, where they will have the opportunity to see with their own eyes the consequences of the occupation and hostilities, the destruction caused by the Russian army," Kuleba said.

He said that at the summit, a discussion of reintegrating Ukrainian territories, overcoming humanitarian challenges, and restoring community life with the participation of international governmental and non-governmental organizations is planned. The event participants will also raise the issue of demining and innovative development of territories.

At the summit, it is planned to sign the final declaration and some partnership agreements at the municipal level.

Tags: #congress #regions

MORE ABOUT

20:47 22.03.2023
Ukraine will create fund for transformation of coal regions - Energy Ministry

Ukraine will create fund for transformation of coal regions - Energy Ministry

11:27 22.02.2023
US Congressman Issa says transfer of aircraft, long-range artillery to Ukraine is inevitable

US Congressman Issa says transfer of aircraft, long-range artillery to Ukraine is inevitable

18:05 23.01.2023
Occupiers fire at residential buildings, railway in Sumy region from artillery

Occupiers fire at residential buildings, railway in Sumy region from artillery

16:09 30.09.2022
By-elections to US Congress in any outcome will not affect support of Ukraine – Kuleba

By-elections to US Congress in any outcome will not affect support of Ukraine – Kuleba

09:56 21.07.2022
Zelensky: Air defense - key topic in speech of First Lady of Ukraine in US Congress

Zelensky: Air defense - key topic in speech of First Lady of Ukraine in US Congress

10:56 10.05.2022
US Congress may soon vote to expand aid to Ukraine to $40 bln – media

US Congress may soon vote to expand aid to Ukraine to $40 bln – media

13:04 02.05.2022
Congressman Kinzinger initiates resolution allowing US army to be used to defend territorial integrity of Ukraine in case of escalation of Russian aggression

Congressman Kinzinger initiates resolution allowing US army to be used to defend territorial integrity of Ukraine in case of escalation of Russian aggression

12:00 30.03.2022
Active fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

Active fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

10:18 30.03.2022
Russian military shell Chernihiv overnight, air strikes hit Nizhyn – authorities

Russian military shell Chernihiv overnight, air strikes hit Nizhyn – authorities

17:32 24.03.2022
As a result of shelling in Luhansk region, five people killed, eight injured - military administration head

As a result of shelling in Luhansk region, five people killed, eight injured - military administration head

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 241 legal entities, over 400 individuals, including Russian athletes – decrees

Fiercest battles taking place directly in city of Bakhmut, AFU doing everything to wear down enemy's combat capability – spokesperson

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry about video report of FRANCE 24 from military camp of Russians: disgrace to journalism

Two-year-old child killed, 14-year-old girl injured in Sloviansk shelling – PGO

Zelenskyy urges to provide Saakashvili with proper treatment

LATEST

Deputy PM for Restoration: Over 100 schools to be restored in partnership with UNDP, UNOPS

Pentagon to provide over $215 mln to modernize production facilities of Javelins and Stingers in USA for Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister: best security guarantees for Ukraine before NATO summit are fast-track weapon supplies, provision of F-16 jets

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 241 legal entities, over 400 individuals, including Russian athletes – decrees

Canada donates three Leopard gunnery simulators to Ukraine

Costa Rica joins Core Group for creation of Special Tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

Fiercest battles taking place directly in city of Bakhmut, AFU doing everything to wear down enemy's combat capability – spokesperson

The Netherlands, Switzerland commit over $53 mln in financial support for IFC program to bolster Ukraine economy

Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry about video report of FRANCE 24 from military camp of Russians: disgrace to journalism

AD
AD
AD
AD