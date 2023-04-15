Office of Ukraine's President discusses preparations for international summit of communities and regions

The Presidium of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, chaired by Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, discussed preparations for the international summit of communities and regions, in which more than 90 representatives from 18 countries have already confirmed their personal participation, the press service of the President has reported.

According to Deputy Head of the President's Office Oleksiy Kuleba, as of today, 91 representatives from 18 countries have confirmed their personal participation in the summit. Another 111 representatives from 36 countries are ready to participate via video links.

Yermak said that the upcoming summit would be an important international event with high levels of engagement of representatives of various states and foreign communities. The event is going to confirm that the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities is a platform for the effective interaction of city and community leaders. Thanks to the platform, representatives of local authorities can directly discuss issues of post-war reconstruction of the state, initiatives to normalize community life, and, most importantly, receive comprehensive support from organizers and partners.

"Today, we already have many examples of cooperation, but everyone expects a more structured program from us. And I hope that the Congress will become such a platform," the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine said.

The delegations will also visit regions of Ukraine that suffered from hostilities or were under Russian occupation.

"As of today, the invited participants have expressed their desire to visit Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, where they will have the opportunity to see with their own eyes the consequences of the occupation and hostilities, the destruction caused by the Russian army," Kuleba said.

He said that at the summit, a discussion of reintegrating Ukrainian territories, overcoming humanitarian challenges, and restoring community life with the participation of international governmental and non-governmental organizations is planned. The event participants will also raise the issue of demining and innovative development of territories.

At the summit, it is planned to sign the final declaration and some partnership agreements at the municipal level.