21:19 12.04.2023

Russian troops in occupied territories use educational institutions for military purposes – General Staff

The Russian occupiers continue to use the educational institutions of the temporarily occupied territories for their own purposes, equip their military facilities in them, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The Russian occupiers continue to use the educational institutions of the temporarily occupied territories for their own purposes, equip their military facilities in them, hiding behind a ‘human shield’ - schoolchildren and teaching staff," the General Staff said on the official Facebook page on Wednesday.

It is reported that units of the Russian occupation troops from among the mobilized have arrived in the town of Skadovsk, Kherson region, in recent days. The personnel are placed in the buildings of educational institutions. At the same time, the occupiers force the teaching staff to continue the educational process with mandatory attendance of classes by children.

At the same time, as the General Staff informs, a "humanitarian crisis is brewing in Skadovsk, temporarily captured by Russia, due to an increase in the shortage of medicines. The Russian occupation so-called ‘authorities’ have significantly restricted the supply of all types of medicines to pharmacies"

