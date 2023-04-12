Facts

09:57 12.04.2023

Italy to present its vision of Ukraine's recovery on April 26

1 min read
Italy to present its vision of Ukraine's recovery on April 26

Italy will continue to support Ukraine and will present a plan for the country's reconstruction on April 26, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said.

"During a telephone conversation with Dmytro Kuleba, I reiterated our support for Ukraine," he tweeted on Tuesday. "On April 26, we will present a plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine. We will perform together with our best companies," he said.

Tajani also noted that he is in constant contact with the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, and stressed the importance of protecting the occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. "It is extremely important to protect the Zaporizhia power plant," he wrote.

Tags: #ukraine #italy #recovery

MORE ABOUT

10:24 12.04.2023
IMF to assess impact of amendment on new payments and restrictions in public sector of Ukraine

IMF to assess impact of amendment on new payments and restrictions in public sector of Ukraine

17:57 10.04.2023
Germany hands over new package of military aid to Ukraine

Germany hands over new package of military aid to Ukraine

17:20 10.04.2023
Ukraine, Iraq activate mechanisms of interaction

Ukraine, Iraq activate mechanisms of interaction

10:50 07.04.2023
Ukraine FC rating lowered to 'CCC' on debt restructuring plan, outlook negative - S&P

Ukraine FC rating lowered to 'CCC' on debt restructuring plan, outlook negative - S&P

16:17 06.04.2023
Lithuania's goals at NATO Summit include inviting Ukraine to join NATO

Lithuania's goals at NATO Summit include inviting Ukraine to join NATO

18:28 05.04.2023
Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $35 mln

Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $35 mln

16:38 05.04.2023
Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

15:36 05.04.2023
Polish President hopes Ukraine to receive extra security guarantees at NATO summit

Polish President hopes Ukraine to receive extra security guarantees at NATO summit

09:48 05.04.2023
Ukraine, Germany sign statement on energy partnership – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, Germany sign statement on energy partnership – Ministry of Energy

21:03 04.04.2023
Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal announces possible counteroffensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine in summer

Zelenskyy calls for support for Ukrainian soldiers 'politically and informationally'

Canada sanctions 14 Russian citizens, 34 companies

Grain corridor violated on Tues, Ukraine accuses Russia of disrupting work of JCC

Cabinet backs appointment of Artem Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh as head of Sumy Regional Administration

LATEST

Shmyhal announces possible counteroffensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine in summer

Zelenskyy calls for support for Ukrainian soldiers 'politically and informationally'

Canada sanctions 14 Russian citizens, 34 companies

Grain corridor violated on Tues, Ukraine accuses Russia of disrupting work of JCC

Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

Ukrainian, Canadian FMs discuss acceleration of assistance to Ukrainian forces, upcoming NATO summit

Rada passes at first reading bills on introduction of mandatory restructuring of consumer loans for persons from war-torn territories

Ten judges of Russian Constitutional Court to be tried in absentia in Ukraine for decision on constitutionality of annexation of occupied territories

Cabinet backs appointment of Artem Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh as head of Sumy Regional Administration

Japan hands over first batch of construction equipment to Irpin under Ukraine Emergency Recovery Programme

AD
AD
AD
AD