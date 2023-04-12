Italy to present its vision of Ukraine's recovery on April 26

Italy will continue to support Ukraine and will present a plan for the country's reconstruction on April 26, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said.

"During a telephone conversation with Dmytro Kuleba, I reiterated our support for Ukraine," he tweeted on Tuesday. "On April 26, we will present a plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine. We will perform together with our best companies," he said.

Tajani also noted that he is in constant contact with the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, and stressed the importance of protecting the occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. "It is extremely important to protect the Zaporizhia power plant," he wrote.