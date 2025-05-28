Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:24 28.05.2025

DocPort platform launched in Odesa port

The DocPort digital platform, which provides electronic document flow between all participants in the logistics chain: administrations, operators, forwarders, carriers and public structures, has launched in Odesa Sea Port, the press service of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development said.

"The DocPort digital platform, an innovative solution for port process automation developed by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), has launched in Odesa Sea Port. After successful implementation in the ports of Reni, Izmail and Chornomorsk, the system has become available in one of the country's main ports," the ministry's press service said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The next stage of digital transformation will be the launch of the DocPort maritime module at the port of Pivdenny in June-July 2025, which will ensure electronic data exchange between maritime agents and coastal services.

DocPort is a Ukrainian development created by the USPA team to reduce the processing time of vessels and cargo, minimize paper bureaucracy and increase the transparency of operations. Separately, the platform provides for the regulation of entry queues, which will help get rid of traffic jams.

In April, the DocPort cargo management module was launched at the port of Odesa. It made it possible to issue passes for drivers in advance and transfer them immediately to the messenger.

In May, the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority and the State Customs Service signed an agreement to combine the DocPort information systems and the Single Window for International Trade, which allows significantly reducing the downtime of vessels without cargo operations.

Tags: #docport #odesa_port

