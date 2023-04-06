Facts

09:57 06.04.2023

Freedom of Poland, Ukraine makes world better – Zelenskyy at Royal Palace

2 min read
Freedom of Poland, Ukraine makes world better – Zelenskyy at Royal Palace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said freedom for Poland and Ukraine will bring it to other countries.

"When you and we are free, it is a guarantee that freedom will be strong in all our countries - neighbors in the European Union. Romania and Slovakia, Lithuania and other Baltic countries... Everyone is stronger when we are free. When we are free, it is a guarantee that freedom will endure in Moldova, will not leave Georgia and will come... will definitely come to Belarus," he said, speaking on Wednesday at the Royal Palace in Warsaw.

"Russia cannot win in Europe when a Ukrainian and a Pole stand side by side," the president said. After the war, he said, "and just as you and us, Poland, stand together in this war, we will also enjoy peace. Together! Side by side in everything. Together in the European Union, together in NATO. This is the continuation of our destiny of free nations."

"Everything that we have to solve for the interests and peace of our societies must be solved. From military and political, economic and energy cooperation to the painstaking work of historians," Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked Rzeszów - "the first rescuer city," Katowice, Wroclaw and other Polish cities for helping refugees.

Tags: #poland #zelenskyy

