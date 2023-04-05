Stefanchuk: In June, on eve of NATO summit, meeting of speakers of parliaments of Alliance member states Ukraine to take place

In early June, on the eve of the NATO summit, Vilnius plans to hold a meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of the Alliance member states and Ukraine, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

"In early June, Vilnius will host a meeting of the parliamentary speakers of the NATO member states and Ukraine... The role of parliaments is significant in preparing the relevant decisions of the summit, so I count on the strong support of the Seimas of Lithuania. Therefore, the meeting in June at the level of speakers of parliaments, which precedes the main summit, will be one opportunity to talk with partners about the importance of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance," the chairman of the Ukrainian parliament said on his Facebook page.

Stefanchuk expects that at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July "clear decisions will be made on the procedure for Ukraine's entry into NATO."

As reported, the NATO summit will be held in Vilnius (Lithuania) on July 11 and 12.