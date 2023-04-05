East of Ukraine remains main direction of Russian strike, we do not observe risks from Odesa direction – Reznikov

The main direction of the Russians' attack remains the east of Ukraine, the second risky direction is Zaporizhia, the minimum risk is from Belarus, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"Russian risky areas have not changed, according to our estimates, there are three of them. If you do not take into account the fourth – that they are attacking from the sky with missiles and drones, using the whole of Ukraine as a platform. It's clear. If we are talking about the land component or the sea component, then, of course, the main direction of the strike remains the east of Ukraine. The most difficult places are Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Vuhledar, Lyman, Kupiansk," Reznikov said during a conversation with reporters after the presentation of the national anti-corruption program for 2023-2025.

The second risky direction is Zaporizhia, where the occupiers are trying to "probe the resilience of the Ukrainian defense."

"From the sea, from the direction of Odesa, I think we are not seeing any risks now. Because their marine component is weakened, after we sent the Moskva cruiser to the bottom, we de-occupied Zmiyinyi Island," Reznikov said.

According to him, the third, the lowest risk now, but which has always been, is from Belarus. Reznikov said the creation of a strike group is not observed today.

"The probability of open use of the armed forces of Belarus is very low," the minister said.

The Minister of Defense again said Russian occupiers are preparing fortifications in the temporarily occupied territories, including in Crimea in connection with the announced counteroffensive of Ukrainian forces.

"So they plan to defend themselves. In fact, they are preparing for a Ukrainian counter-offensive," he said.