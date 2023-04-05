Facts

16:38 05.04.2023

Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

President of Poland Andrzej Duda announced the preparation of a new agreement between Poland and Ukraine.

"We are working on a new agreement between our countries. The future will fill this agreement with content. We hope that we will be able to sign such an agreement in the near future," he said at a press conference in Warsaw on Wednesday following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Duda expressed the wish that "Ukrainians and Poles do not feel the border between us." "It will be a border in the political sense, but we would like to have two cooperating countries, so that it would be a community of two brotherly neighboring peoples," he said.

The Polish president also noted the great opportunities for Polish business in Ukraine. "Ukraine is a big country with enormous opportunities. I hope that with the ousting of the aggressors from Ukraine, the gates for economic development between us will open," he said.

