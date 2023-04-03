Facts

20:08 03.04.2023

Stoltenberg: At Ukraine-NATO commission, ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine, approve development of multi-year program for Kyiv

3 min read
Stoltenberg: At Ukraine-NATO commission, ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine, approve development of multi-year program for Kyiv

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects that during the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission at the level of foreign ministers, the issue of further support for Ukraine in the war waged against it by the Russian Federation will be discussed, as well as the possibility of starting to develop a multi-year program for Kyiv.

He said this at a press conference in March on the eve of a two-day meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the North Atlantic Alliance member states, during which a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission will be held on Tuesday, April 4, with the participation of the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba. This will be the first meeting since 2017, when Hungary systematically blocked the meetings of the commission at a level higher than the level of the ambassador.

“We will discuss how we can step up our support, including by continuing to strengthen Ukraine’s armed forces. And supporting their transition from Soviet-era to NATO equipment and doctrine. Our support is for the long-haul. So I expect that ministers will agree to start work on developing a multi-year program for Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General said.

According to Stoltenberg, the ministers will also talk about further support for Kiev. “We do not know when this war will end. But when it does, we will need to put in place arrangements so that Ukraine can deter future aggression. And history does not repeat itself. That is why we are united in our determination to stay the course. And support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the Secretary General said.

In this regard, he welcomed the provision of modern combat tanks and other armored vehicles to Ukraine by the allies. “This can make a real difference on the frontlines, and allow the Ukrainian forces to liberate more territory. We cannot allow Russia to continue to chip away at European security. I welcome President Zelenskyy’s peace plan, which upholds the principles at the heart of the UN Charter. It provides the foundation for a just and sustainable peace. But there are no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. He is preparing for more war,” Stoltenberg said.

Touching upon the issue of developing a long-term program for Ukraine, the Secretary General of the alliance noted that along with providing support in the fight against Russian aggression, this is necessary for the long-term development of relations. “And that's the reason why I expect the Foreign Ministers when they meet tomorrow and the day after tomorrow to start to agree on a more long term partnership where we can look into how we can help Ukraine, not only with the immediate need to defend themselves against Russia's brutal war of aggression, but also to move closer to NATO by implementing reforms, by continuing to modernise their defence and security institutions, including fighting corruption, and by moving from Soviet-era equipment, standards, doctrines to NATO standards and doctrines,” he explained.

As Stoltenberg noted, it is the Ukraine-NATO commission that is an important platform within which the allies and Kyiv can discuss all issues. According to the Secretary General, the commission regularly meets at the level of ambassadors. “But we should continue to meet at different levels, including at the ministerial level, also in the future,” he said.

Tags: #ukraine #nato #meeting #commission

MORE ABOUT

12:57 04.04.2023
The Netherlands announces allocation of EUR 274 mln first aid package to Ukraine in 2023

The Netherlands announces allocation of EUR 274 mln first aid package to Ukraine in 2023

16:21 03.04.2023
Ukraine, Romania to hold First Black Sea Security Conference on April 12-13 as part of Crimea Platform

Ukraine, Romania to hold First Black Sea Security Conference on April 12-13 as part of Crimea Platform

16:09 03.04.2023
Stoltenberg: To become NATO member, Ukraine must first remain sovereign state, win in war with Russia

Stoltenberg: To become NATO member, Ukraine must first remain sovereign state, win in war with Russia

13:53 01.04.2023
$115 bln for Ukraine include $15 bln from IMF, $60 bln concessional loans, $20 bln grants, $20 bln relief from debt operations – fund

$115 bln for Ukraine include $15 bln from IMF, $60 bln concessional loans, $20 bln grants, $20 bln relief from debt operations – fund

12:47 01.04.2023
Downside scenario of IMF program for Ukraine assumes end of war in late 2025, rise in aid to $240 bln

Downside scenario of IMF program for Ukraine assumes end of war in late 2025, rise in aid to $240 bln

11:41 01.04.2023
IMF approves four-year EFF Arrangement for Ukraine for $15.6 bln as part of $115 bln overall support package - fund

IMF approves four-year EFF Arrangement for Ukraine for $15.6 bln as part of $115 bln overall support package - fund

19:15 31.03.2023
Zelenskyy, Sandu ready to strengthen cooperation in countering challenges from Russia

Zelenskyy, Sandu ready to strengthen cooperation in countering challenges from Russia

18:38 31.03.2023
Ukraine receives CAD 2.4 bln loan from Canada

Ukraine receives CAD 2.4 bln loan from Canada

17:28 31.03.2023
PMs of Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia declare their support for Ukraine in Bucha

PMs of Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia declare their support for Ukraine in Bucha

15:45 31.03.2023
Google doubles funding for Ukrainian IT startups to $10 mln in 2022

Google doubles funding for Ukrainian IT startups to $10 mln in 2022

AD

HOT NEWS

Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

At least 501 children killed since escalation of war in Feb 2022 – UN

Zelenskyy: I can wish Russian President to spend rest of his days in basement with bucket instead of toilet

Twelve more Ukrainians released from captivity: 10 military and two civilians – Coordination HQ

Zelenskyy, together with CoE Secretary General, Vice Chancellor of Germany visit Yahidne, where invaders tortured local residents

LATEST

Russia seeking to develop PMCs alternative to Wagner – British intelligence

Zelenskyy holds meeting with US Republican Party reps

Center of Chernihiv may receive UNESCO World Heritage status – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy meets with ex-head of US State Department Mike Pompeo

Naev on checking combat readiness of Armed Forces of Belarus: We have full info about movement of weapons and equipment

Chisinau airport returns to state ownership - President Sandu

Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

Occupation forces in Skadovsk getting ready for so-called 'evacuation' of local residents – General Staff

Rheinmetall AG building service hub in Romania to maintain western equipment for Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds meeting with UNESCO Director General

AD
AD
AD
AD