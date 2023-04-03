Stoltenberg: At Ukraine-NATO commission, ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine, approve development of multi-year program for Kyiv

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects that during the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission at the level of foreign ministers, the issue of further support for Ukraine in the war waged against it by the Russian Federation will be discussed, as well as the possibility of starting to develop a multi-year program for Kyiv.

He said this at a press conference in March on the eve of a two-day meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the North Atlantic Alliance member states, during which a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO commission will be held on Tuesday, April 4, with the participation of the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmytro Kuleba. This will be the first meeting since 2017, when Hungary systematically blocked the meetings of the commission at a level higher than the level of the ambassador.

“We will discuss how we can step up our support, including by continuing to strengthen Ukraine’s armed forces. And supporting their transition from Soviet-era to NATO equipment and doctrine. Our support is for the long-haul. So I expect that ministers will agree to start work on developing a multi-year program for Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General said.

According to Stoltenberg, the ministers will also talk about further support for Kiev. “We do not know when this war will end. But when it does, we will need to put in place arrangements so that Ukraine can deter future aggression. And history does not repeat itself. That is why we are united in our determination to stay the course. And support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the Secretary General said.

In this regard, he welcomed the provision of modern combat tanks and other armored vehicles to Ukraine by the allies. “This can make a real difference on the frontlines, and allow the Ukrainian forces to liberate more territory. We cannot allow Russia to continue to chip away at European security. I welcome President Zelenskyy’s peace plan, which upholds the principles at the heart of the UN Charter. It provides the foundation for a just and sustainable peace. But there are no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. He is preparing for more war,” Stoltenberg said.

Touching upon the issue of developing a long-term program for Ukraine, the Secretary General of the alliance noted that along with providing support in the fight against Russian aggression, this is necessary for the long-term development of relations. “And that's the reason why I expect the Foreign Ministers when they meet tomorrow and the day after tomorrow to start to agree on a more long term partnership where we can look into how we can help Ukraine, not only with the immediate need to defend themselves against Russia's brutal war of aggression, but also to move closer to NATO by implementing reforms, by continuing to modernise their defence and security institutions, including fighting corruption, and by moving from Soviet-era equipment, standards, doctrines to NATO standards and doctrines,” he explained.

As Stoltenberg noted, it is the Ukraine-NATO commission that is an important platform within which the allies and Kyiv can discuss all issues. According to the Secretary General, the commission regularly meets at the level of ambassadors. “But we should continue to meet at different levels, including at the ministerial level, also in the future,” he said.