Facts

16:21 03.04.2023

Ukraine, Romania to hold First Black Sea Security Conference on April 12-13 as part of Crimea Platform

Ukraine, Romania to hold First Black Sea Security Conference on April 12-13 as part of Crimea Platform

Ukraine and Romania will hold the First Black Sea Conference on the Security of the International Crimea Platform in Bucharest on April 12-13, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

“The unprovoked and unjustified military aggression of russia against Ukraine has challenged the security system in the Black Sea and Azov Sea regions. In order to find effective ways to respond to these challenges and provide opportunities for sustainable development to all peaceful countries of the region, Ukraine initiated the First Black Sea Security Conference, which will be held jointly with Romania in Bucharest on April 12-13,” the Ministry of Defense said on its official website on Monday.

According to the ministry, this event is a part of the International Crimea Platform, a mechanism aimed at the de-occupation of Crimea, restoration of the Black Sea, European, and global security.

The conference is held by: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania, and the Ministry of National Defense of Romania, in partnership with the Centre for Defence Strategies (Ukraine).

The ministers of foreign affairs and defenсe ministers, heads of international institutions, government officials and independent experts, representing the participants of the International Crimea Platform, will take part in the Conference. They will analyze the multidimensional impact of russia's full-scale war against Ukraine on the security situation in the Black Sea and Azov Sea regions and beyond; discuss a possible strategy for responding to challenges and threats, as well as the pillars of the future configuration of the security system in the region, the Ministry of Defense said.

Issues of information warfare and cyber attacks will also be in the spotlight.

Tags: #ukraine #crimea #romania

