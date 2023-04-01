All those responsible for planning and committing crime of aggression against Ukraine must not go unpunished - Bucha Declaration

The leaders of Ukraine, Moldova, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia and other states that took part in the Bucha summit on Friday, as well as a number of international organizations signed the Bucha Declaration on the responsibility of the Russian Federation under international law for grave crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine.

"[We] condemn in the strongest possible terms the serious crimes under international law that have been committed on the territory of Ukraine, including the Bucha massacre which became a symbol of the horrors of the Russian aggression," the document on the presidential website reads.

"Express support also for the efforts of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and express deep appreciation for the International Criminal Court’s unique and critical activities to ensure the prosecution of the perpetrators of the most serious crimes under international law and preventing their impunity, thus contributing to the deterrence of such crimes," it reads.

"Call on states and other stakeholders to provide maximum possible support to the activities of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) established at Eurojust to enhance investigations into the crime of aggression by securing key evidence and facilitating the process of case building at an early stage," it says.

"Recognize the need for the establishment of an international mechanism for reparation of damages, loss or injury, and arising from the internationally wrongful acts of the Russian Federation in or against Ukraine and supports the establishment of an international register of damage to serve as a record, in documentary form, of evidence and claims information on damages, loss or injury to all natural and legal persons concerned, as well as the State of Ukraine, caused by internationally wrongful acts of the Russian Federation in or against Ukraine, as well as to promote and coordinate evidence-gathering," according to the document.

"Affirm that those responsible for planning, masterminding and committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine must not go unpunished, and call on the international community to consider appropriate actions, including through the establishment of an appropriate justice mechanism to ensure effective accountability for the crime of aggression, which is of concern to the international community as a whole," it reads.

"Emphasize the need to ensure comprehensive accountability for the most serious crimes under international law committed on the territory of Ukraine through appropriate, fair and independent investigations and prosecutions at the domestic and international level, and stress the need to pursue practical steps towards this goal to ensure justice for all victims and to contribute to the prevention of future crimes," the report states.

"Invite other states and international organizations to join the Bucha Declaration," the state said in the document.