20:30 31.03.2023

Slovenia to continue to provide strong defense, technical, humanitarian, political support to Ukraine for as long as necessary – joint declaration

Slovenia will continue to promote strong and effective EU and NATO support for Ukraine aimed at ensuring its ability to defend its territories, according to the Joint Declaration of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia Robert Golob, signed on Friday.

"The Republic of Slovenia will continue to promote strong and effective political and material support by the EU and NATO for Ukraine aimed at ensuring the ability of the Ukrainian state to effectively defend its territories in line with its inherent right of self-defence," according to the declaration, the text of which is posted on the official portal President of Ukraine.

According to the text of the declaration, "Slovenia will continue to provide strong defence, technical, humanitarian and political support to Ukraine for as long as it takes."

In addition, in the declaration, Slovenia said it "supports Ukraine to become NATO Member as soon as conditions allow,", and Ukraine, in turn, "supports the candidature of the Republic of Slovenia for non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2024–2025 term."

Ukraine and the Republic of Slovenia also expressed their "readiness to hold bilateral consultations on Ukraine's security concerns prior to NATO membership" and pledged to "coordinate closely on these matters by intensifying bilateral contacts."

17:28 31.03.2023
PMs of Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia declare their support for Ukraine in Bucha

12:47 31.03.2023
PM of Slovenia, at meeting with Zelenskyy, expresses interest in restoring Izium, Kharkiv region

14:31 31.10.2022
Slovenia hands over 28 M-55 S tanks to Ukraine – media

17:50 27.07.2022
Slovenia to provide Ukraine with equipment for civilian mine clearance, help to recover Kharkiv – Kuleba

16:27 27.07.2022
Slovenia preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine – FM

14:06 27.07.2022
Ukraine asks Slovenian municipalities to help in post-war reconstruction of Irpin – FM

18:19 05.07.2022
Lugano Declaration provides for regular control over recovery progress, financial flows in Ukraine

16:38 05.07.2022
Reps from 42 countries' authorities sign final declaration of conference on Ukraine's restoration in Lugano

15:40 21.04.2022
Germany to transfer armored vehicles to Slovenia, then Slovenia to supply T-72 tanks to Ukraine

10:11 28.03.2022
Slovenia's interim Charge d'Affaires begins work in Kyiv

