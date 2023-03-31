Slovenia to continue to provide strong defense, technical, humanitarian, political support to Ukraine for as long as necessary – joint declaration

Slovenia will continue to promote strong and effective EU and NATO support for Ukraine aimed at ensuring its ability to defend its territories, according to the Joint Declaration of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia Robert Golob, signed on Friday.

"The Republic of Slovenia will continue to promote strong and effective political and material support by the EU and NATO for Ukraine aimed at ensuring the ability of the Ukrainian state to effectively defend its territories in line with its inherent right of self-defence," according to the declaration, the text of which is posted on the official portal President of Ukraine.

According to the text of the declaration, "Slovenia will continue to provide strong defence, technical, humanitarian and political support to Ukraine for as long as it takes."

In addition, in the declaration, Slovenia said it "supports Ukraine to become NATO Member as soon as conditions allow,", and Ukraine, in turn, "supports the candidature of the Republic of Slovenia for non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2024–2025 term."

Ukraine and the Republic of Slovenia also expressed their "readiness to hold bilateral consultations on Ukraine's security concerns prior to NATO membership" and pledged to "coordinate closely on these matters by intensifying bilateral contacts."