Shmyhal discusses with Ambassadors of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Sweden priority areas of Ukraine's reconstruction

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with the Ambassadors of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Sweden the priority areas of Ukraine's reconstruction.

"We are coordinating the work on the restoration of Ukraine with our foreign partners. I had a meaningful meeting with the ambassadors of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Sweden," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, at the meeting, the parties discussed priority areas of recovery and recovery needs, which the World Bank estimated at $411 billion.

"We already have successful cases of cooperation between partners and local authorities. He called on countries to be actively involved in regional reconstruction projects. They also talked about Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms on the way to joining the EU. We continue to work on the components of the post-war economy model," Shmyhal added.