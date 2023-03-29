Facts

19:15 29.03.2023

Ukrenergo expands list of EU countries to receive emergency assistance with electricity

2 min read
NPC Ukrenergo and 15 system operators of the European energy network ENTSO-E have signed an agreement on multilateral emergency assistance, which allows, if necessary, to receive technical assistance with electricity not only from neighboring countries, but also from other EU countries, the company said.

"This agreement is certainly another important contribution to the energy stability and resilience of Ukraine. Thanks to the solidarity and determination of our friends, the TSO (Transmission System Operators) of continental Europe, Ukrenergo can count on more emergency assistance. Today, the Ukrainian grid is even stronger, and this means that Ukrainians will have light at home even in the darkest time," Volodymyr Kudrytsky, Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo, is quoted in the company's message on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

On behalf of Ukrenergo and the Ukrainian energy sector, he expressed gratitude to the European partners for their "unwavering and unprecedented support."

According to the report, the agreement comes into force today

The company explained that emergency assistance is an urgent supply of electricity from another country at the request of the system operator in the event that internal reserves and funds to avoid the simultaneous shutdown of a large number of consumers have already been exhausted. It differs from import because it is an emergency measure to overcome an emergency situation and the need for it cannot be predicted in advance. Imports are made within pre-determined terms according to signed commercial contracts.

Tags: #energy #electricity

