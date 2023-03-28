Facts

18:32 28.03.2023

Video of alleged shooting of unknown person in Ukrainian uniform at woman's car with child is Russia’s primitive fake - Ukrainian intelligence

Video of alleged shooting of unknown person in Ukrainian uniform at woman's car with child is Russia’s primitive fake - Ukrainian intelligence

A video, where an unknown person in a Ukrainian uniform allegedly shoots at a civilian car of a woman with a child is a primitive ruscist fake, the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

The intelligence service stressed that a number of factors indicate the staging of the video. In particular: the location in the occupied territory between Donetsk and Makiyivka: a turn from the DPR shooting range ring road; one of the sources of stuffing is the nickname Yuriy Alekseich Z V; the Ukrainian military put solid crosses on their cars. And these are crosses of the Wehrmacht; registrars in Ukraine are prohibited even in the deep rear and in the west of Ukraine.

The Intelligence Agency also noted that the body of the car that the Ukrainian military is allegedly driving was made in Russia and has never been delivered to Ukraine.

In addition, poor-quality installation is visible.

“At 1:35, a military man in the immediate vicinity of the car shoots from a machine gun. But there are no loud sounds of gunshots. The car window is open. There was a conversation through the window. There is no window closing sound. When the car goes back, you can hear again that the window is open. There was a shot, because the video shows the scattering of shell casings. At this moment there should be at least some sound,” the intelligence service explained.

The Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense emphasizes that this video “was even criticized by a number of Russian propagandists, telegram channels and opinion leaders for its primitive execution and demonstrative fakeness, and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which first distributed this video accusing Ukrainians of "Nazism,” instantly removed it."

The fabricated video, as stated in the intelligence report, turned out to be another unsuccessful attempt by an enemy information and psychological special operation, the purpose of which is to discredit the AFU.

“The Russians are trying to further denigrate the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to show them cruel and inadequate, as well as to create a conflict with representatives of the Muslim community. This time with the Crimean Tatars. From the dialogue between the military and the woman who was driving, it can be understood that she allegedly belongs to the Crimean Tatar people,” the Agency said.

