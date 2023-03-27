Facts

20:42 27.03.2023

Defense forces attack 10 places of concentration of invaders in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces attack 10 places of concentration of invaders in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Russian occupiers during the day, as well as one on an enemy anti-aircraft missile system.

As reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers also shot down an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the Orlan-10 type.

Ukrainian units of rocket troops and artillery over the past day hit two control points and the area of concentration of enemy manpower.

 

