Facts

18:17 27.03.2023

Ambassador of Slovakia visits Kherson region on Monday – regional authorities

1 min read

On Monday, Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Ukraine Marek Shafin visited Kherson region on a working visit, said head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"In the village of Posad-Pokrovske and at our legendary airport, Mr. Shafin saw firsthand the consequences of the ‘russian world.’ We discussed ways to restore the Ukrainian south," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

He also expressed gratitude to the Government of Slovakia and the Slovak people for "comprehensive support of Ukraine and assistance in the restoration of our southern region."

Tags: #slovakia #kherson_region

